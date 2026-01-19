Author Gideon Naudé’s New Book, "Impressions of an Immigrant from Africa," Shares the Author’s Observations of Life in America Versus the Rest of the World

Recent release “Impressions of an Immigrant from Africa” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gideon Naudé is a compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he moves his family from South Africa to America. During and after the move, Naudé soon discovers just how different life in America can be, documenting his observations and impressions from an immigrant’s point of view.