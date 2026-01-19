Author Gideon Naudé’s New Book, "Impressions of an Immigrant from Africa," Shares the Author’s Observations of Life in America Versus the Rest of the World
Recent release “Impressions of an Immigrant from Africa” from Newman Springs Publishing author Gideon Naudé is a compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he moves his family from South Africa to America. During and after the move, Naudé soon discovers just how different life in America can be, documenting his observations and impressions from an immigrant’s point of view.
Senora, CA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gideon Naudé, a South African-born physician and surgeon, has completed his new book, “Impressions of an Immigrant from Africa”: a fascinating memoir that compares life, medicine, and everyday situations in the United States and the rest of the world through the lens of an immigrant from South Africa.
In addition to his vast experience in Africa, author Gideon Naudé has been trained in Great Britain and the United States. He has the medical degree MBChB, equivalent to the American MD. He is also a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of both Edinburgh and Glasgow, the equivalent of board certification in the United States. The author is also a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.
“I am a seventy-seven-year-old South African-born White mongrel,” shares Dr. Naudé. “My ancestry includes Irish, Dutch, and French (the origin of my last name and the ancestor of mine who arrived in South Africa in the late 1600s). I am a medical doctor and surgeon, and this is the story of my family and me coming to the United States.”
The author continues, “I have been diagnosed with stage 4 gastroesophageal cancer. This is how a medical professional experiences terminal cancer: the symptoms, tests, and treatments, and the improvement or lack of it. I include this to help others who have to walk the same unpleasant path that I do.
“As the name of the book indicates, these are impressions. They may or may not meet with the readers’ beliefs or approval but are as accurately reported as I can.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Gideon Naudé’s engaging series weaves a diverse tapestry of the world, following the author’s growth as a young doctor in Africa to living in America as an experienced surgeon, offering a unique insight into life in America. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “Impressions of an Immigrant from Africa” will show readers how to truly appreciate the blessings that they possess.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Impressions of an Immigrant from Africa” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
