Author Uncle Scotty’s New Book, "A Reflection on God's Faithfulness," is a Collection of Poems That Reflect on Life, the Human Condition, and God’s Everlasting Presence
Recent release “A Reflection on God's Faithfulness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Uncle Scotty is a stirring assortment of poems that weaves an intimate and faith-based journey through the author’s soul. With each entry, Uncle Scotty reveals his own observations of the world around him, including how his faith has influenced his struggles and triumphs throughout life.
New York, NY, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Uncle Scotty, who has spent fifteen years working as a youth minister, has completed his new book, “A Reflection on God's Faithfulness”: an uplifting series of poems and reflections that will inspire readers to take time and reflect on their own connection with God and how his presence as influence their own lives.
The author writes, “All things come to an end || The sun, moon, stars, and then || You see the hands of a friend || Reaching out to you || It’s time to begin again
“There are those times you spend || Seeking your meaning then || You hear the voice of a friend || Calling out to you || Come and know joy again”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Uncle Scotty’s engaging collection serves as a tribute to the author’s unwavering love of poetic verse, as well as his faith in God, which has guided him through life’s ups and downs. Through sharing his writings, Uncle Scotty aims to help readers connect with poetry on a deeper level and inspire them to open themselves up to the Lord in all aspects of their lives.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “A Reflection on God's Faithfulness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
