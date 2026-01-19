Author Uncle Scotty’s New Book, "A Reflection on God's Faithfulness," is a Collection of Poems That Reflect on Life, the Human Condition, and God’s Everlasting Presence

Recent release “A Reflection on God's Faithfulness” from Newman Springs Publishing author Uncle Scotty is a stirring assortment of poems that weaves an intimate and faith-based journey through the author’s soul. With each entry, Uncle Scotty reveals his own observations of the world around him, including how his faith has influenced his struggles and triumphs throughout life.