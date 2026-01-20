Author Michael Ford’s New Book, “INVIDIOUS REFLECTIONS: THE DAY HELL BROKE LOOSE,” Follows a Detective Who Teams Up with a Priest to Stop a Possessed Serial Killer
Recent release “INVIDIOUS REFLECTIONS: THE DAY HELL BROKE LOOSE” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Ford is a gripping supernatural thriller that centers around Detective Krist, who teams up with a priest in order to stop a possessed serial killer. But as the investigation continues, Krist soon discovers there is much more at stake if the killer is not stopped.
Houston, TX, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Ford has completed his new book, “INVIDIOUS REFLECTIONS: THE DAY HELL BROKE LOOSE”: a captivating tale of a detective who finds himself on the hunt for a possessed serial killer whose true goal could be the end of humanity as he knows it.
“Detective Krist teams up with Father Mandoza in search of a possessed serial killer named David Butcher,” writes Ford. “His team unknowingly begins to investigate murders connected to a darker secret he has been hiding from them. Now together the detective and his team must fight against Darkness to stop the gates of hell from opening and unleashing something more sinister upon the world. The clock is ticking. Will the detective and his team make it in time to stop David Butcher from unleashing his diabolical plan on humanity?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Ford’s thrilling tale will transport readers as they follow along on Detective Krist’s desperate attempts to bring David Butcher to justice and put an end to his dark desires before it’s too late. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this heart-pounding novel will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “INVIDIOUS REFLECTIONS: THE DAY HELL BROKE LOOSE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
