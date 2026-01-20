Author Michael Ford’s New Book, “INVIDIOUS REFLECTIONS: THE DAY HELL BROKE LOOSE,” Follows a Detective Who Teams Up with a Priest to Stop a Possessed Serial Killer

Recent release “INVIDIOUS REFLECTIONS: THE DAY HELL BROKE LOOSE” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Ford is a gripping supernatural thriller that centers around Detective Krist, who teams up with a priest in order to stop a possessed serial killer. But as the investigation continues, Krist soon discovers there is much more at stake if the killer is not stopped.