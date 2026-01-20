Author Kathryn C. Ferguson’s New Book, "Lucca Loves… Stories of a Pondering Pup," is a Charming Series That Follows a Curious Dog’s Journey to Make Sense of the World.
Recent release “Lucca Loves… Stories of a Pondering Pup” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathryn C. Ferguson is a heartfelt collection of stories inspired by true events that centers around the author’s dog Lucca, who loves to explore the world around her and meet new friends at every turn.
Farmingdale, NJ, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathryn C. Ferguson, a dedicated wife, mother, and dog lover who worked as a US bankruptcy judge for thirty years, has completed her new book, “Lucca Loves… Stories of a Pondering Pup”: a charming series of short stories that follow the author’s dog Lucca as she makes brand new friends and reflects on the things and people she loves in the world.
“Lucca is a sweet, happy dog just trying to make sense of the world,” writes Ferguson. “She is a funny little girl with lots of curiosity, but a dog cannot ask questions! Luckily, Lucca likes to think and figure things out. These are the stories of what she has figured out—so far. She meets lots of friends, both dogs and people, who are there to help her.
“With gentleness and humor, Lucca almost always concludes that kindness, sensitivity, love, and acceptance are the keys to understanding just about everyone and everything.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathryn C. Ferguson’s engaging stories will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Lucca’s many adventures, inspiring a future generation of readers, writers, and dog lovers with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Lucca Loves… Stories of a Pondering Pup” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
