Author Norma Forbes, DNP’s New Book, "The Tightrope Path to Success," is a Semi-Autobiographical Tale Exploring the Struggles and Triumphs of Working Towards One’s Dreams
Recent release “The Tightrope Path to Success” from Newman Springs Publishing author Norma Forbes, DNP is a stirring and thought-provoking tale that is part-memoir, part-motivational guide that draws from the author’s own experiences to explore the challenges that often accompany the path of achieving one’s goals.
Miramar, FL, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Norma Forbes, who holds a DNP in nursing practice and currently works as a student success coach, has completed her new book, “The Tightrope Path to Success”: a poignant and compelling work that explores the challenges and emotional struggles of striving for success while facing personal hardships.
Author Dr. Norma Forbes, DNP, MSN, BSN, RN, SSC (student success coach), has been teaching for more than twenty years. She has taught in LPN/LVN, ADN, BSN, and MSN programs. Teaching is her passion, and she has taught and precipitated students in different schools and universities, including Sheridan Technical College, Florida International University, Keiser University, Dade Medical College, and presently Florida Vocational Institute of Nursing and Technology. Dr. Forbes’s goal is to instruct students and prepare them to enter the professional nursing field.
“This book is written to take you on a journey into someone’s pain and suffering while trying to achieve success as well as to guide students pondering whether to enter the field of nursing (e.g., in becoming an LPN/LVN or an RN),” writes Dr. Forbes. “You may classify this book as the combination of the story of a mother’s pain, a conversation between a success coach and a student, or you may call it ‘food for thought.’ Either way, you will be inspired by what it offers as you revel through these pages, immerse yourself with enthusiasm, passion, and/or genuine emotion into the moment that will assist you in getting the most out of what the written words will provide. The events and ideas are true; the names have been changed to protect individual identities.
“The story is being told to inspire and motivate. As the sun gently bowed its sleepy head to give way to the dark and starry night, the busy world is calm, and the bird takes its solemn flight. Sometimes life takes us to the top of the hill or the bottom of the valley until our dreams are fulfilled. If my story became your beacon of success, then my suffering was not in vain. Go forth and take on the challenges to be successful.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Norma Forbes, DNP’s engaging tale is a gripping call to action for anyone striving to overcome adversity and achieve their goals. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Tightrope Path to Success” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to forge through the fire to forge a path to their dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “The Tightrope Path to Success” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
