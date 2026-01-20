Author Norma Forbes, DNP’s New Book, "The Tightrope Path to Success," is a Semi-Autobiographical Tale Exploring the Struggles and Triumphs of Working Towards One’s Dreams

Recent release “The Tightrope Path to Success” from Newman Springs Publishing author Norma Forbes, DNP is a stirring and thought-provoking tale that is part-memoir, part-motivational guide that draws from the author’s own experiences to explore the challenges that often accompany the path of achieving one’s goals.