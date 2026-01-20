Orion Grey’s New Book, "Secrets of My Mind: Edition 1," is a Thrilling Tale That Follows a Group of Children Who Discover Special Gifts They Must Use to Stop the Nexus
New York, NY, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Orion Grey, an emerging voice in children’s literature who enjoys spending time with family, exploring the outdoors, and envisioning new adventures to inspire young minds, has completed his most recent book, “Secrets of My Mind: Edition 1”: a compelling story that centers around a group of children whose special gifts become the key to stopping a dark force called the Nexus that has been unleashed.
“In a world where ordinary struggles hide extraordinary powers, a group of seemingly ordinary kids discovers they are far more than they ever imagined,” shares Grey. “Mia, Zane, Liam, and their friends all possess unique disabilities, each tied to the very challenges they face every day. These gifts are as much a part of them as their disabilities, and they soon learn that they are not alone. There is an ancient force at play, a force that has been manipulating the world around them for centuries.
“When they uncover the Nexus, a mysterious entity with the power to alter reality itself, their lives are forever changed. The Nexus has awakened, and its fragments are scattered across the globe. With each piece that falls into the wrong hands, the world grows closer to destruction.
“As they search for the shards of the Nexus, the kids must learn to harness their powers and navigate the complex world of the Architects, a secret society determined to control the Nexus for their own dark purposes. The stakes are high, and time is running out. Each new discovery brings them closer to the truth, but it also leads them deeper into danger.
“In the face of impossible odds, Mia and her friends must not only battle the forces that seek to control the Nexus but also confront their own fears and doubts. Their journey is one of self-discovery, friendship, and the realization that what makes them different is what makes them powerful.
Published by Fulton Books, Orion Grey’s book is a gripping, action-packed series about finding strength in adversity, embracing what makes someone unique, and uncovering the hidden magic within everyone.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Secrets of My Mind: Edition 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
