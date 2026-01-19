Sara LoSchiavo’s New Book, "Finding Joy," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Girl Who Discovers a Brand New World After Slowing Down and Taking Time to Pay Attention
Jacksonville, FL, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Sara LoSchiavo, a loving mother of three as well as a teacher, artist, writer, and nature lover, has completed her most recent book, “Finding Joy”: a heartfelt story of a young girl who learns to find joy after slowing down and taking in the world around her beyond her digital screens.
“Joy is a nine-year-old girl who feels bored with life,” writes LoSchiavo. “Everywhere she turns, someone is looking at a screen. Over time, some events help her learn a new way to look at life. She starts to pay attention and notice things around her, and all of a sudden, a different world begins to emerge. Where do you find your joy? Is it the same as hers?”
Published by Fulton Books, Sara LoSchiavo’s book will inspire readers of all ages to get out and see the world through a new lens, discovering joy in places they never knew were possible. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring LoSchiavo’s story to life, “Finding Joy” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Finding Joy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
