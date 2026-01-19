Margaret Krivchenia’s Newly Released "Isabella" is a Gripping and Heart-Stopping Historical Adventure and Romance
“Isabella” from Christian Faith Publishing author Margaret Krivchenia is the thrilling sequel to her acclaimed novel Evermore, continuing the Finger Lakes Saga with a story of love, danger, and redemption that spans from New York to the Texas–Mexico border.
Trinity, FL, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Isabella”: a captivating and suspenseful novel of courage, sacrifice, and unconditional love. “Isabella” is the creation of published author, Margaret Krivchenia, a Michigan native and graduate of Wayne State University (BA) and the University of Michigan (MA), who now lives in Florida with her husband and family, including four grandchildren who inspired her Four Cousins Mystery Series for ages 8–12. A retired counselor, she enjoys traveling, horseback riding, nature, acting, singing, volunteering, and decorating.
Her first adult novel, Evermore, a historical romance and mystery set in New York’s Finger Lakes, received critical acclaim. Its sequel, Isabella, continues the Finger Lakes Saga, following characters as they confront danger and evil from the Finger Lakes to the Texas–Mexico border in a story of adventure, kidnapping, and salvation.
Krivchenia shares, “In this sweeping sequel, Isabella, the great-granddaughter of Lizbeth, the haunting heroine in Evermore, has married Antonio de la Vega, and five years have passed since their marriage. They have spent tranquil years at the Casa Santa Maria Mission raising their two children, Bella and Antonio. They and their staff at the mission offer haven to fifty migrant children while their parents seek work in the United States.
Unfortunately, Antonio discovers that the infamous drug lord, El Diablo, who runs a powerful cartel in northern Mexico, is planning to infiltrate the United States and use the nearby town of Angelina and the Casa as his headquarters to sell drugs and traffic women and children. Antonio realizes that he must take his family back home to Shimmering Falls in Upstate New York, where they will be safe. Antonio, Isabella, and their children flee from the coming danger. Antonio has also made arrangements to take the fifty children under his care to northern Texas, where rancher friends will care for and house them until it is safe to return.
Back in Shimmering Falls, Antonio seeks the advice and assistance of Fr. Ian Sharples, the now elderly priest who was a major character in Evermore. Antonio is determined to return to the Casa and to bring El Diablo to justice and to thwart his diabolical intentions. He does return, and his plan goes quickly awry. He is kidnapped by El Diablo’s soldiers following his meeting with Don Sebastian, a close friend of Fr. Ian. He is taken to the drug lord’s lair high in the Sierra Madre Mountains.
Fr. Ian Sharples, Isabella, and her father, Christian, travel to Mexico, where they meet with Don Sebastian and Chuck Dawson, owner of the ranch near Dallas, and the ex-military members that Dawson has recruited to rescue Antonio.
The mission begins with the harrowing journey up the treacherous trail to the camp of El Diablo, who has demanded that Fr. Ian and Isabella offer themselves as hostages to free her beloved husband. The rescue attempt to free Antonio, Fr. Ian, and Isabella by the hidden military personnel begins to unravel with an unrelenting rainstorm in the mountains.
This is a tale of unconditional love, sacrifice, and being willing to give your life for another. Redemption, salvation, and courage are at the heart of this thrilling and heart-stopping novel. Don’t miss the unforgettable ending to Isabella!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Margaret Krivchenia’s new book delivers a riveting mix of historical romance, suspense, and moral heroism that will captivate readers from beginning to end.
Consumers can purchase “Isabella” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Isabella”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
