Rev. Diane D. Lewis and Late Rev. Gertrude E. Smith’s Newly Released "The New Birth" is a Powerful and Scripture-Rich Guide to Essential Truths of Christian Faith

“The New Birth” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Rev. Diane D. Lewis and Late Rev. Gertrude E. Smith is a deeply informative and spiritually compelling study that unpacks biblical teachings on salvation and the Holy Ghost with clarity and conviction. Designed for believers seeking a stronger understanding of God’s will, this resource blends decades of pastoral insight with timeless scriptural truth.