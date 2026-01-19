Rev. Diane D. Lewis and Late Rev. Gertrude E. Smith’s Newly Released "The New Birth" is a Powerful and Scripture-Rich Guide to Essential Truths of Christian Faith
“The New Birth” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Rev. Diane D. Lewis and Late Rev. Gertrude E. Smith is a deeply informative and spiritually compelling study that unpacks biblical teachings on salvation and the Holy Ghost with clarity and conviction. Designed for believers seeking a stronger understanding of God’s will, this resource blends decades of pastoral insight with timeless scriptural truth.
Woodbridge, VA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The New Birth”: an enlightening and richly detailed biblical study that guides readers through essential doctrines concerning salvation, the Holy Ghost, and the believer’s spiritual transformation. “The New Birth” is the creation of published authors, Rev. Diane D. Lewis and Late Rev. Gertrude E. Smith.
Rev. Diane D. Lewis, pastor of Christ Temple Church, brings twenty-eight years of ministry experience and a deep commitment to serving God through teaching His Word. A Michigan State University graduate, she also devoted thirty-five years to the dairy industry in both private and public sectors. As a mother and grandmother, she understands the blessings and challenges of family life and faith, finding joy in outdoor hobbies and in her devotion to the Lord.
This book honors the legacy of her late mother, Rev. Gertrude E. Smith, a respected pastor and theologian who wrote The New Birth in 1977, founded Christ Temple Church in 1990, and led many to Christ through her pastoral ministry and Christian radio program. Inspired by her mother’s spiritual foundation, Rev. Lewis continues to share both inherited wisdom and Holy Spirit–led insight to help others grow in their understanding of God’s will.
Rev. Lewis and Late Rev. Smith share, “This book offers a deep and enriching exploration of God’s Word, providing clear and direct answers to key theological questions.
Part 1 delves into the new birth—baptism in the Holy Spirit—by addressing thirty essential questions, including the following:
· Why did God create man?
· Who should receive the Holy Spirit?
· What happens after death?
· Who will enter the kingdom of God?
Written in an accessible style, this study is designed for readers of all backgrounds, offering a solid biblical foundation for a deeper understanding of the Holy Spirit’s role in one’s spiritual journey.
Building on this foundation, part 2 presents a three-lesson Bible-study series that offers a cohesive exploration of these biblical truths:
· Lesson 1: From Promise to Fulfillment: Receiving the Holy Ghost
· Lesson 2: The Holy Ghost: Why You Must Receive It
· Lesson 3: The Message from Peter: What You Must Do
The Holy Spirit is available to all believers, guiding them in their faith journey. Whether used for personal study or small group discussions, or as a teaching resource, these lessons provide a rich and enlightening experience for those seeking a deeper understanding and a stronger desire to follow Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rev. Diane D. Lewis and Late Rev. Gertrude E. Smith’s new book is a powerful resource for believers desiring clarity, spiritual grounding, and scriptural truth. With its straightforward teaching and strong doctrinal foundation, The New Birth equips readers to better understand God’s plan for salvation and the ongoing work of the Holy Spirit in the life of every believer.
Consumers can purchase “The New Birth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The New Birth”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
