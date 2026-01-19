Author Ann Todman’s New Book, "Seed. Time. Harvest." is a Powerful Look at How One Can Overcome Anything in Life Through Opening Their Hearts Up to the Lord

Recent release “Seed. Time. Harvest.” from Page Publishing author Ann Todman is a compelling and thought-provoking read that uses the analogy of agriculture to explore the natural cycle of one’s spiritual life, exploring how God uses times of hardship and struggle to incite growth and a harvest of blessings.