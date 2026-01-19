Author Ann Todman’s New Book, "Seed. Time. Harvest." is a Powerful Look at How One Can Overcome Anything in Life Through Opening Their Hearts Up to the Lord
Recent release “Seed. Time. Harvest.” from Page Publishing author Ann Todman is a compelling and thought-provoking read that uses the analogy of agriculture to explore the natural cycle of one’s spiritual life, exploring how God uses times of hardship and struggle to incite growth and a harvest of blessings.
Piedmont, SC, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ann Todman, a Christian, author, wife, and mother, has completed her new book, “Seed. Time. Harvest.”: a compelling account that offers personal testimony and Biblical insight to explore the ways in which God plants the seeds of spiritual growth in moments of struggle throughout life.
“‘Seed. Time. Harvest.’ helps to shape the reader’s understanding about how to properly perceive and receive the trials and tribulations of the Lord,” shares Todman. “It is a reminder of just how much God is the Author and Finisher of everything we will ever experience in this lifetime. When life brings us challenges in the form of dark and unfamiliar seasons, we must learn to dig our heels in deep, remain steadfast and immovable, and always abound in the works of the Lord. He will never leave or forsake us as we are going through. He knows our beginning from our end, and if we open our hearts and become receptive to everything He wishes to reveal in the trying of our faith, in the end, we will experience complete victory through Jesus Christ.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Todman’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering encouragement and hope in times of darkness as they look towards the Lord for a guiding light through their struggles. Deeply personal and candid, “Seed. Time. Harvest.” is a vital resource that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Seed. Time. Harvest.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Seed. Time. Harvest.’ helps to shape the reader’s understanding about how to properly perceive and receive the trials and tribulations of the Lord,” shares Todman. “It is a reminder of just how much God is the Author and Finisher of everything we will ever experience in this lifetime. When life brings us challenges in the form of dark and unfamiliar seasons, we must learn to dig our heels in deep, remain steadfast and immovable, and always abound in the works of the Lord. He will never leave or forsake us as we are going through. He knows our beginning from our end, and if we open our hearts and become receptive to everything He wishes to reveal in the trying of our faith, in the end, we will experience complete victory through Jesus Christ.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ann Todman’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering encouragement and hope in times of darkness as they look towards the Lord for a guiding light through their struggles. Deeply personal and candid, “Seed. Time. Harvest.” is a vital resource that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Seed. Time. Harvest.” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories