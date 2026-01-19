Moonokie Mcintire’s Newly Released "A Bruised Reed, He Will Not Break" is an Inspiring Memoir of Faith, Resilience, and God’s Unfailing Love
“A Bruised Reed, He Will Not Break” from Christian Faith Publishing author Moonokie McIntire is a heartfelt story of overcoming life’s trials through faith, service, and the transformative power of God’s grace. Through her journey, readers witness courage, perseverance, and the beauty of living a life devoted to God.
Hot Springs, AR, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Bruised Reed, He Will Not Break”: a powerful memoir of faith, perseverance, and the sustaining love of God. “A Bruised Reed, He Will Not Break” is the creation of published author, Moonokie McIntire. Moonokie and her husband, Terry, retired to Hot Springs, Arkansas, where they serve God through their spirit-filled church. They administer, Healing and Freedom Prayers to individuals. Moonokie believes that life’s experiences are lessons from God, equipping them to be His hands and feet through acts of service, prayer, and encouragement. She finds deep joy in mission work, viewing it as experiencing God’s heart for the people they serve. In retirement, Moonokie pursues her lifelong passion for art, creating paintings that reflect God’s beauty and donating some proceeds to missions and charitable causes. Her guiding principle is that nothing is impossible with God, and she encourages others to love, obey, and trust Him wholeheartedly.
McIntire shares, “In a distant hill of South Korea, a young life once faced the heart-wrenching choice of survival. Moonokie’s parents, burdened by the cruel hand of poverty and the Korean War, had to make a heart-wrenching decision—to give their precious daughters a chance at life, even if it meant parting with them. This began a journey that would test the very core of Moonokie’s spirit, heart, and soul, ultimately leading her to embrace the boundless grace and love of God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Moonokie McIntire’s new book offers readers an inspiring testimony of God’s faithfulness, courage in adversity, and the enduring hope that comes from trusting in Him.
Consumers can purchase “A Bruised Reed, He Will Not Break” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Bruised Reed, He Will Not Break”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
