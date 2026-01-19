Frank Dailey Ph.D.’s Newly Released “The First Life Form Did Not Come from Lightning Strikes in Mud Puddles” is a Fascinating Scientific Examination of Life’s Origins
“The First Life Form Did Not Come from Lightning Strikes in Mud Puddles” from Christian Faith Publishing author Frank Dailey Ph.D. is an accessible yet rigorous exploration that challenges commonly accepted theories about the accidental origin of life through clear scientific reasoning.
Valleyford, WA, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The First Life Form Did Not Come from Lightning Strikes in Mud Puddles”: a compelling and reader-friendly scientific analysis that questions prevailing assumptions about how life began on earth. “The First Life Form Did Not Come from Lightning Strikes in Mud Puddles” is the creation of published author, Frank Dailey Ph.D., who grew up as a farm boy in rural Michigan, attending a one-room schoolhouse. Music, encouraged by his mother, a music teacher, played a central role in his life. He pursued a scientific career with a BS in biochemistry from Michigan State University, a PhD from UC Davis, and postdoctoral research at Washington State University, followed by academic teaching and research-and-development work in Washington.
His life has also included military service during the Vietnam War, involvement in missionary work, and a deep lifelong connection to music as both an opera enthusiast and operatic bass performer. Now retired and living in rural Washington, Frank has returned to his roots through music and extensive gardening and reflects openly on scientific and philosophical questions surrounding the origins of life. A widower, Frank enjoyed raising three outstanding children with his beloved wife before her passing.
Dailey shares, “Ever wonder how scientists think the first life form came about? This book describes the supposed idea and then shows how it is impossible. It does so in a way that can be understood by a high school graduate or a beginning college student.
If you can imagine that you are a pig farmer, you can understand what an enzyme is. Or by pretending to create the shape of a VW beetle car with a child’s duplos, you will understand how enzymes work, why they are important, and what a mutation is. Or if you have straightened up a child’s playroom, you can gain insight into how chemistry works. These illustrations are used throughout this book.
With this understanding, you can intelligently follow as this book quickly explains how the first life form is thought to be produced in the earth’s ocean. Then the author proceeds to show how this explanation cannot be correct. The author, a PhD biochemist, accomplishes this using these three scientific explanations: (1) the earth lacks sufficient raw material for the job, (2) chemical methods are not up to the task, and (3) even the often-assumed 4.5-billion-year lifespan of the earth is clearly too short to complete the job by the accidental procedures proposed.
The author has his own explanation for how life began but deliberately refuses to divulge it. Instead, he leaves you to make your own conclusion. He wants to educate you enough to think these thoughts for yourself but wants the book to be strictly science that is understandable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Dailey Ph.D.’s new book offers an engaging examination of one of science’s most profound questions. Written for readers without advanced scientific training, it invites thoughtful consideration, critical reasoning, and meaningful dialogue about life’s origins.
Consumers can purchase “The First Life Form Did Not Come from Lightning Strikes in Mud Puddles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The First Life Form Did Not Come from Lightning Strikes in Mud Puddles”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
His life has also included military service during the Vietnam War, involvement in missionary work, and a deep lifelong connection to music as both an opera enthusiast and operatic bass performer. Now retired and living in rural Washington, Frank has returned to his roots through music and extensive gardening and reflects openly on scientific and philosophical questions surrounding the origins of life. A widower, Frank enjoyed raising three outstanding children with his beloved wife before her passing.
Dailey shares, “Ever wonder how scientists think the first life form came about? This book describes the supposed idea and then shows how it is impossible. It does so in a way that can be understood by a high school graduate or a beginning college student.
If you can imagine that you are a pig farmer, you can understand what an enzyme is. Or by pretending to create the shape of a VW beetle car with a child’s duplos, you will understand how enzymes work, why they are important, and what a mutation is. Or if you have straightened up a child’s playroom, you can gain insight into how chemistry works. These illustrations are used throughout this book.
With this understanding, you can intelligently follow as this book quickly explains how the first life form is thought to be produced in the earth’s ocean. Then the author proceeds to show how this explanation cannot be correct. The author, a PhD biochemist, accomplishes this using these three scientific explanations: (1) the earth lacks sufficient raw material for the job, (2) chemical methods are not up to the task, and (3) even the often-assumed 4.5-billion-year lifespan of the earth is clearly too short to complete the job by the accidental procedures proposed.
The author has his own explanation for how life began but deliberately refuses to divulge it. Instead, he leaves you to make your own conclusion. He wants to educate you enough to think these thoughts for yourself but wants the book to be strictly science that is understandable.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Frank Dailey Ph.D.’s new book offers an engaging examination of one of science’s most profound questions. Written for readers without advanced scientific training, it invites thoughtful consideration, critical reasoning, and meaningful dialogue about life’s origins.
Consumers can purchase “The First Life Form Did Not Come from Lightning Strikes in Mud Puddles” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The First Life Form Did Not Come from Lightning Strikes in Mud Puddles”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories