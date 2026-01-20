Oren A. Freshour’s Newly Released "Proof of God" is an Insightful Exploration of Faith Supported by Historical and Scientific Discussion
“Proof of God: And Why Science and the Bible Are in Agreement” from Christian Faith Publishing author Oren A. Freshour is an engaging and accessible work that examines biblical history, denominational teachings, and scientific reasoning to demonstrate why faith and science need not conflict.
Palm Coast, FL, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Proof of God: And Why Science and the Bible Are in Agreement”: an enlightening and thought-provoking examination of how scientific understanding and biblical truth can complement rather than contradict each other. “Proof of God: And Why Science and the Bible Are in Agreement” is the creation of published author, Oren A. Freshour.
Freshour shares, “People of faith will find this short read to be as informative and interesting as those who do not have faith or believe in God. It is not a sermon. Instead, it will answer questions and list historical facts of the Bible and of various denominations with proof of God that are not being taught in houses of worship or schools and colleges. Two chapters cover the undeniable proof of God that will guide those of no faith to become believers. It not only proves God is our creator but will factually explain proven parts of how He went about it. All who read this in its entirety will find it fascinating to learn and enjoy the Proof of God and why Science and the Bible will always be compatible.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Oren A. Freshour’s new book offers readers a clear, compelling collection of evidence and explanations designed to strengthen faith, encourage reflection, and illuminate the meaningful harmony that can exist between scientific discovery and biblical revelation.
Consumers can purchase “Proof of God: And Why Science and the Bible Are in Agreement” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Proof of God: And Why Science and the Bible Are in Agreement”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
