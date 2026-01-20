Howard E. Hill’s Newly Released "Little Hill and the Falcon" is a Touching True-to-Life Tale of Curiosity, Courage, and a Boy’s Transformative Bond with a Wild Falcon

“Little Hill and the Falcon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Howard E. Hill is an inspiring narrative drawn from the author’s real childhood experiences, following a young boy whose fascination with birds of prey leads him into an unforgettable journey of responsibility, resilience, and self-discovery.