Howard E. Hill’s Newly Released "Little Hill and the Falcon" is a Touching True-to-Life Tale of Curiosity, Courage, and a Boy’s Transformative Bond with a Wild Falcon
“Little Hill and the Falcon” from Christian Faith Publishing author Howard E. Hill is an inspiring narrative drawn from the author’s real childhood experiences, following a young boy whose fascination with birds of prey leads him into an unforgettable journey of responsibility, resilience, and self-discovery.
Alamogordo, NM, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Little Hill and the Falcon”: a vivid and heartfelt coming-of-age story that invites readers into the early life of a boy whose love for the natural world sparks a lifelong passion for falconry. “Little Hill and the Falcon” is the creation of published author, Howard E. Hill, a practicing falconer since the early 1960’s. He has successfully trained and hunted with every North American bird of prey used in the sport of falconry, with the only exception being the gyrfalcon. While serving in the U.S. Army, stationed in the Republic of Panama, he had the privilege of being licensed to trap and train exotic raptors such as the harpy eagle, black hawk-eagle, and the crested eagle. As a master falconer, Howard has mentored several aspiring young falconers through the years.
Howard E. Hill shares, “Little Hill is based on the true story of a young boy who had a fascination with hawks and falcons very early in life. When his father stumbled upon an injured falcon in the woods, Little Hill set out on a journey that would teach him more than he ever imagined about patience, trust, and the art of falconry. Guided by an unlikely mentor, Little Hill discovers the strength within himself as he learns to care for his feathered friend and confronts the challenges of growing up. This heartfelt story of friendship, courage, and self-discovery celebrates the bond between humans and animals and the beauty of following one’s dreams.
Join Little Hill in his inspiring story of determination, taking flight, and finding your place in the world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Howard E. Hill’s new book offers readers an intimate and inspiring look into the origins of a master falconer, blending real-life adventure with meaningful life lessons. Through Little Hill’s eyes, readers witness the transformative power of nature, the guidance of mentors, and the quiet bravery required to pursue a dream—no matter how uncommon.
Consumers can purchase “Little Hill and the Falcon” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Little Hill and the Falcon”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
