Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s Newly Released "DNA Proof" is a Compelling Guide to Spiritual Awakening and End-Time Christian Living
“DNA Proof” from Christian Faith Publishing author Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi is a transformative Christian book that calls ministers and believers to revive their faith, confront spiritual deception, and align with God’s truth in the last days.
Aurora, IL, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “DNA Proof”: a spiritually enlightening and challenging guide for Christians seeking to live faithfully in the end times. “DNA Proof” is the creation of published author, Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi, a minister, speaker, and coach. She holds a National Diploma in Business Administration from Osun State Polytechnic, Iree (1997), and was called into ministry in 2004. She trained at MFM Ministries in foundational classes, leadership and discipleship, evangelism, spiritual warfare, and mission training.
Other books by her include “Spiritual Prescription” and “Agony Crying of Parents.”
Contact: savesouls36@gmail.com
Website: https://savesoulsevang.com
Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi shares, “DNA Proof is a book that was led by God to evangelize the ministers and to wake up dead Christians from the satanic graveyard of end-time churches. It aims to bring churches back to the book of Revelation chapters 2 and 3, and to let the Bar-Jesus of this end-time know about the judgment of God that is coming upon them if they do not repent. Who is Bar-Jesus? Acts 13:6 states, “Now when they had gone through the island to Paphos, they found a certain sorcerer, a false prophet, a Jew whose name was Bar-Jesus.”
Remember, all our work shall be tested by fire, and only those whose work does not get burned shall eat from the golden fruit from the garden of God, as stated in 1 Corinthians 3:13. Hell is real, and heaven is real; choose where to go now. But as for me and my household, Jesus is our Lord and personal Savior (Joshua 24:14–15).”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Evangelist Bolajoko Olayemi’s new book inspires believers to confront spiritual deception, embrace accountability, and live boldly for God’s glory.
Consumers can purchase “DNA Proof” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “DNA Proof”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
