Amos Whittington Sr.’s Newly Released "Playing the Game Our Way" is an Eye-Opening Look Back at Life in the City for a Young Boy
“Playing the Game Our Way” from Christian Faith Publishing author Amos Whittington Sr. is an engaging personal memoir that examines the author’s determination to stay safe from the dangers of life on the streets and his passion for sports.
Baltimore, MD, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Playing the Game Our Way”: a thoughtful discussion of challenges many young men and women face today. “Playing the Game Our Way” is the creation of published author, Amos Whittington Sr., a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather.
Whittington shares, “Growing up in any major metropolitan city can be extremely challenging, especially when you’re African American. I never thought that an everyday normal little kid that I was would experience such a roller-coaster ride of a life. It was almost a guarantee that I would end up in jail, uneducated, or even dead by the time I was sixteen. That’s according to statistics in the 1980s.
As time went on as a sixth-grader, I soon found a few ways to escape the ways of my community. Some of my friends and family, unfortunately, struggled a lot worse than I could ever imagine. The educational system in my town seemed fine to me as a kid. Even in the 2000s, there were some who questioned public school education but not many who took responsibility for teaching their own kids before they even entered a school building.
Street education is what most of my peers learned before grade school. We had to learn how to cook and clean behind one another because most of my friends, including my brother and I, didn’t have a father in our home. So our mom struggled a lot to maintain a stable home while trying to keep us safe from the streets. Sometimes, our only escape from the dangers of our community was sports. So when we played, we played hard. But never was I ever challenged more than when I put that stick in my hand!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Amos Whittington Sr.’s new book brings the past to life as readers find themselves transported back to the 70s and 80s in the city of Baltimore.
Whittington recounts the good and the bad within the pages of this inspiring peek into his younger years.
Consumers can purchase "Playing the Game Our Way" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Playing the Game Our Way”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
