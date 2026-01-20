Joyce Chatman’s Newly Released “From Ghetto to CEO” is an Empowering Guide to Overcoming Adversity
“From Ghetto to CEO” from Christian Faith Publishing author Joyce Chatman is an inspiring and motivational book that shares practical advice and personal experiences, encouraging readers to rise above challenges and achieve their dreams.
Houston, TX, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “From Ghetto to CEO”, an empowering and uplifting guide that explores the journey from humble beginnings to achieving success, is the creation of published author, Joyce Chatman.
Chatman shares, “The purpose of this book is to encourage others, both young and old and all in between, regardless of being in low- or high-income environments, drug-abuse surroundings or not, to dream big and wish big in 2024 and beyond. Always keep in mind that the sky is the limit to what you can achieve, and to keep hope alive.
Remember, success is failure turned inside out. Every opportunity is a teachable moment. Never think or say “I can’t,” but instead, “I’m willing to try,” or positively, “I will.” Always set short- and long-term goals and strive to achieve them. Put the goal where you can see it daily (on the fridge, in your pocket, or purse). Remember, life is what you make it. It takes work; therefore, my job is to make my goal come to pass (ASAP).
Remember, if nobody encourages you, then encourage yourself: “I am somebody. I am somebody. God did not make any junk. I was created wonderfully and beautifully!””
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joyce Chatman’s new book offers valuable insights and encouragement for anyone seeking to transform their life and pursue their dreams.
Consumers can purchase “From Ghetto to CEO” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “From Ghetto to CEO”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
