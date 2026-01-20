Lori Sheldon Smith’s Newly Released “Miracles of GRACE Unfolding... One Baby at a Time” Offers Moving Accounts of Faith, Missions, and God’s Transformative Power
“Miracles of GRACE Unfolding... One Baby at a Time” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lori Sheldon Smith is an inspiring collection of real-life missionary stories revealing how God uses the smallest lives to open hearts, break spiritual barriers, and bring hope to entire communities in Papua New Guinea.
Rochester, NY, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Miracles of GRACE Unfolding... One Baby at a Time”: a moving compilation of true missionary accounts highlighting God’s grace, provision, and the life-changing impact of caring for vulnerable children in one of the world’s most remote regions. “Miracles of GRACE Unfolding... One Baby at a Time” is the creation of published author, Lori Sheldon Smith, who has served God in the highlands of Papua New Guinea for over thirty years of ministry. A missionary mom and wife, a nursing officer in charge of a health center, and a church-planting missionary pastor’s wife, she has witnessed God’s amazing work in and through a unique ministry of foster care for needy babies and children over the decades. Lori and her husband, Bill, continue to minister as church-planting missionaries and foster parents still today.
Lori Sheldon Smith shares, “Many amazing stories of international missions were written in the past. Stories that compelled us to follow God with great passion and faith have stirred our hearts over the decades. But is God still doing amazing things in missions today? Are there stories that still can challenge our hearts and stir our commitment to serving God in modern times? We answer a resounding yes!
We witness heart-stirring, real-life drama that is our daily reality of God breaking the strongholds of darkness and opening doors of resistance to His amazing gospel message here in the highlands of Papua New Guinea. He is using these unique baby-shaped keys in our foster care ministry to open doors previously closed by darkness. We are seeing churches established and thriving in places we never dreamed possible. Not only have lives, families, and communities been totally transformed by these amazing little lives, but God has also impacted our lives as well.
We invite you into our hearts and ministry to watch miracles of His grace unfold in these real-life stories.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lori Sheldon Smith’s new book provides a heartfelt, firsthand look at modern-day missions, revealing how God continues to work through ordinary people and extraordinary circumstances to bring light, healing, and hope to the nations. Readers will be encouraged, challenged, and deeply moved by these accounts of faith in action.
Consumers can purchase “Miracles of GRACE Unfolding... One Baby at a Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miracles of GRACE Unfolding... One Baby at a Time”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
