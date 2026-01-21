Mary Bernice’s Newly Released “They Make It Sound So Easy:Finding Healing Through God’s Word” is a Faith-Filled Exploration of Biblical Healing and Spiritual Truth
“They Make It Sound So Easy:Finding Healing Through God’s Word” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Bernice is an encouraging and Scripture-based guide that addresses faith, healing, and overcoming spiritual misconceptions through God’s Word.
Broken Arrow, OK, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “They Make It Sound So Easy:Finding Healing Through God’s Word”: a thoughtful and faith-centered examination of healing through Scripture. “They Make It Sound So Easy:Finding Healing Through God’s Word” is the creation of published author, Mary Bernice, a licensed and ordained minister with World Ministry Fellowship, holding advanced degrees in divinity and psychology from Oral Roberts University, Oklahoma State University, and Northeastern State University. She spent many years ministering to Christian singles, addressing their unique challenges and hosting a successful citywide singles conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Mary is the author of Single and Thriving: Not Just Surviving and Are You the One to Come or Do I Look for Another, both written to encourage single adult Christians. After completing her most recent book, she met and married a devoted Christian man.
Mary Bernice shares, “On one previous occasion, Mary Bernice had gone to a church service. The church was an hour and a half drive from her home, but she felt that is where the Lord wanted her. When she would arrive at church, she would stop at the restroom and fix herself up after the long drive before entering the service. One of these times, a young lady came into the restroom asking if anyone had some pain reliever because she had a bad headache. When she got to Mary Bernice, she asked for pain reliever. Mary Bernice told her that she had no pain pills, but if she would like, she would pray for her. She welcomed the prayer offer. Mary Bernice prayed for her healing and went on into the service. After the service, the young lady caught up with Mary Bernice to tell her that the headache had completely gone away without her having to take any pain pills. What a testimony of God’s Word at work.
God has shared with His children through His Word the importance of faith. They Make It Sound So Easy addresses some often subconscious thoughts that, unaddressed, could be a hindrance to a believer’s manifestation of healing. God’s Word will put to flame and expose under-the-surface lies that lead to discouragement, and it will also rekindle the born-again believer’s spirit with the reminder of their victory in Christ Jesus. This book is intended to encourage believers with the truth that they are loved by God and can walk in victory over those defeated illnesses. All to God’s Glory by Christ Jesus.
Be not afraid, only believe. (Mark 5:36)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Bernice’s new book offers readers encouragement, biblical truth, and a renewed understanding of God’s healing promises.
Consumers can purchase “They Make It Sound So Easy:Finding Healing Through God’s Word” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “They Make It Sound So Easy:Finding Healing Through God’s Word”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
