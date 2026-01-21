Karen Walski’s Newly Released "A Tail of Glory" is a Heartfelt Testament to Faith, Perseverance, and God’s Guiding Hand
“A Tail of Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Karen Walski is an inspiring autobiographical account that traces one family’s extraordinary faith journey through the challenges and triumphs of life in the world of standardbred racing. Walski offers a touching reminder that God’s provision is constant, even when the path seems unclear.
Transfer, PA, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “A Tail of Glory”: a moving and uplifting story of a woman who followed God’s call into a life far different—and far richer—than she ever expected. “A Tail of Glory” is the creation of published author, Karen Walski, who trains and owns standardbred horses with her husband, Dan, on their farm in western Pennsylvania. She has lived in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, New York, and New Jersey. For the past thirty-five years, their full-time work in standardbred racing has served as a ministry to fellow horsemen. She also loves spending time with her five children and seven grandchildren.
Walski shares, “Karen and her husband, Dan, lived in Erie, Michigan, with their four children. Dan had a management job at a co-op in Ohio, and the couple owned and trained standardbred horses as a hobby. It was then that God’s first revelation to Karen began a journey that could only be so incredible because He was leading. God called them to sell their house, move to the next town, and build a horse farm. God provided. Then Dan was called to quit his job so that he could train horses full-time. God provided.
Over the next several years, Karen and Dan moved their horses and two children across six different states, sometimes living in hotels and even an RV park. In this uplifting biographical account, Karen shares how she called on God, and He led her family through each step of the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Walski’s new book offers readers a touching testament to God’s provision and the remarkable ways He shapes the lives of those willing to follow His voice.
Consumers can purchase “A Tail of Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Tail of Glory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Walski shares, “Karen and her husband, Dan, lived in Erie, Michigan, with their four children. Dan had a management job at a co-op in Ohio, and the couple owned and trained standardbred horses as a hobby. It was then that God’s first revelation to Karen began a journey that could only be so incredible because He was leading. God called them to sell their house, move to the next town, and build a horse farm. God provided. Then Dan was called to quit his job so that he could train horses full-time. God provided.
Over the next several years, Karen and Dan moved their horses and two children across six different states, sometimes living in hotels and even an RV park. In this uplifting biographical account, Karen shares how she called on God, and He led her family through each step of the way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Walski’s new book offers readers a touching testament to God’s provision and the remarkable ways He shapes the lives of those willing to follow His voice.
Consumers can purchase “A Tail of Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Tail of Glory”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories