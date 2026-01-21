Carol Ebert’s Newly Released "A Piece of My Heart: My Journey Through Grief" is a Heartfelt Testimony of Loss, Faith, and the Healing Power of God

“A Piece of My Heart: My Journey Through Grief” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Ebert is a deeply personal collection of reflections and poems chronicling a mother’s journey through the devastating loss of her son and the faith that carried her through sorrow toward hope.