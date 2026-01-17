Model 6320 with Front-Panel Keylock and RS232 Remote Control Provides 12-Position LC Duplex Fiber Switching plus Secure Offline State
Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) announces the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch, designed for secure multimode fiber network control. Featuring a true offline/disconnect state, front-panel keylock, and RS232 ASCII remote control, the Model 6320 enables flexible local and remote switching while preserving data isolation in enterprise, data center, and test environments.
Cranston, RI, January 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories (ESL) has designed the Model 6320 LC Duplex 12-to-1 Fiber Optic Switch with Offline/Disconnect State and Keylock to provide secure, flexible switching of multimode fiber optic networks and devices. The Model 6320 allows users to connect one COMMON LC duplex fiber port to any of twelve selectable LC duplex ports or place the switch into a true offline/disconnect position to preserve network data isolation.
The Model 6320 enables quick and efficient network reconfiguration using twelve front-panel pushbuttons, while an integrated front-panel keylock permits or inhibits manual pushbutton control to prevent unauthorized switching. The offline position is a valid operational state that fully disconnects fiber transmission paths, helping maintain data security and isolation in sensitive network environments.
In addition to local control, the Model 6320 supports RS232 remote control using ASCII serial commands, allowing users to control switch position, lock out front-panel operations, obtain switch status, query firmware version and serial number, and enable or disable the autosend feature, which automatically transmits switch position information when enabled.
Designed for multimode fiber optic applications, the Model 6320 supports 50/125 micron multimode fiber and operates at a 1300 nm wavelength, making it well suited for enterprise networks, data centers, and test laboratory environments.
Key Features of the Model 6320:
12-to-1 LC Duplex Switching: One COMMON LC duplex port connects to any of twelve LC duplex ports, plus a dedicated offline/disconnect position.
Offline/Disconnect State: A valid switch position that fully isolates fiber paths to preserve network data security.
Front-Panel Pushbutton Control: Twelve dedicated pushbuttons provide direct channel selection
Keylock Security: Front-panel keylock enables or disables local pushbutton control to prevent unauthorized changes.
RS232 Remote Control with Autosend Feature: Supports ASCII RS232 serial commands to control switch position, lock out front-panel operations, obtain switch status, query firmware and serial numbers, and enable or disable the Autosend feature, which transmits switch position information when enabled.
Multimode Fiber Compatibility: LC duplex connectors using 50/125 micron multimode fiber at 1300 nm.
TIA/EIA-568-B.3 Compliance: Proper TX/RX fiber routing ensures standards-compliant connectivity.
Status Indicators: Front-panel LEDs provide visual confirmation of switch position and power status.
Rackmount Design: Rugged metal chassis fits standard 19-inch equipment racks for efficient integration.
Why LC Duplex:
LC duplex connectors provide a compact, high-density fiber interface that supports bidirectional communication over paired fibers. Their small form factor allows more connections in limited rack space while maintaining reliable, low-loss performance for multimode fiber applications.
Core Benefits:
Enhanced Network Security: Offline state and keylock control protect sensitive fiber paths.
Operational Flexibility: Supports both local pushbutton control and RS232 remote operation.
Improved Visibility: Autosend status reporting, when enabled, provides immediate confirmation of switch position.
Space-Efficient Design: Twelve selectable positions plus offline in a single rackmount unit.
The Model 6320 is a powerful addition to the Electro Standards Laboratories fiber optic switching portfolio, delivering secure, reliable LC duplex multimode fiber switching with both local and remote control capabilities. It equips network administrators with a dependable solution for managing fiber connections while maintaining data integrity and operational security.
Media Contact:
Nicholas Bastien
Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive
Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
