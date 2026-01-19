"The Crisis Is Here: Protecting Your Health in a Changing World" by Sam Cherubin to Launch January 2026 from Publish Your Purpose
Hartford, CT, January 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Author and healthcare product strategist Sam Cherubin announces the release of The Crisis Is Here: Protecting Your Health in a Changing World (Publish Your Purpose, 2026). Available in hardcover (ISBN 979-8-88797-181-0), paperback (ISBN 979-8-88797-182-7), and eBook (ISBN 979-8-88797-183-4), with Library of Congress Control Number 2025910398, this comprehensive, science‑backed guide helps families safeguard their health in an era of accelerating climate impacts.
As heat waves intensify, wildfire smoke spreads across regions, and climate‑driven diseases appear in new places, the health effects of a warming world are no longer theoretical. They are already reshaping daily life. The Crisis Is Here bridges the gap between rising concern and practical action, offering a 350‑page roadmap for families who want to prepare without panic.
Drawing on more than twenty years of experience building award‑winning digital health platforms and helping millions navigate complex healthcare systems, Cherubin translates climate science into clear, actionable steps. The book outlines early warning signs of thirteen climate‑related health risks, guidance for protecting vulnerable family members, strategies for navigating disrupted medical care, and tools for building community‑based resilience.
This is not a generic emergency manual. It is a grounded, compassionate, and highly practical resource for anyone seeking to stay healthy in an unpredictable world. Whether readers are facing extreme heat, hazardous air quality, infectious disease spread, or the mental health toll of climate anxiety, Cherubin equips them with prioritized, region‑specific steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.
Cherubin’s work is informed by decades in healthcare innovation, a deep commitment to climate resilience, and a belief that preparedness is both a personal and collective act. His approach blends systems thinking, storytelling, and pragmatism—supported by Climate Cat, an illustrated character who brings a relatable, hopeful presence to even the most serious topics.
The Crisis Is Here is more than a book: it is a guide, a companion, and a call to action. It empowers families to move from worry to readiness, from overwhelm to clarity, and from isolation to community.
Get your copy at your favorite bookseller or order now on Bookshop.
https://bookshop.org/p/books/the-crisis-is-here-sam-cherubin/b81938507fb24506?ean=9798887971834&next=t
Learn more about Sam Cherubin and his work at www.samcherubin.com.
About Publish Your Purpose: As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, Publish Your Purpose is committed to elevating voices often excluded from traditional publishing. We partner with authors from diverse backgrounds to publish books that make a meaningful impact.
For more information about Publish Your Purpose visit https://PublishYourPurpose.com/
Publication Date: January 19, 2025
336 pages • 5.5" x 8.5" • hardcover, paperback, and eBook
Hardcover: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑181‑0 — $34.99
Paperback: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑182‑7 — $24.99
eBook: ISBN 979‑8‑88797‑183‑4 — $9.99
LCCN: 2025910398
