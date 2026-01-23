Ship Overseas Inc Launches New Customer Transparency Initiative
Ship Overseas Inc announces a new Customer Transparency Initiative featuring improved shipment tracking, clearer documentation workflows, and enhanced communication protocols. The program strengthens visibility for customers shipping vehicles and heavy machinery internationally and reflects growing demand for clearer logistics information.
San Diego, CA, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ship Overseas Inc, founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, has announced the launch of a new Customer Transparency Initiative. The program is designed to improve clarity, communication, and visibility throughout the international shipping process for vehicles and heavy machinery.
The initiative introduces upgraded shipment tracking tools, clearer documentation workflows, and enhanced communication protocols for customers shipping from the United States to destinations worldwide. These improvements aim to provide greater visibility at every stage of the logistics process, from initial pickup to final delivery.
Ship Overseas Inc now offers expanded status updates, simplified document access, and more structured communication checkpoints. The company continues to provide ground pickup transportation across the United States, complete door-to-door or port-to-port service, and full handling of port documentation and customs clearance.
“Customers rely on accurate information when shipping vehicles and heavy equipment internationally. This initiative strengthens our commitment to transparency and ensures that clients receive timely and clear updates throughout the process,” said Miron Friedman, CEO and spokesperson for Ship Overseas Inc.
The initiative follows increased customer demand for clearer logistics visibility and reflects broader industry trends toward digital modernization. Ship Overseas Inc continues to invest in operational improvements that support reliability, efficiency, and customer confidence.
About Ship Overseas Inc.
Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Ship Overseas Inc is a global leader in international vehicle and heavy machinery shipping. The company specializes in RoRo (Roll-on/Roll-off), FCL (Full Container Load), and LCL (Less than Container Load) ocean freight services. With a trusted network of logistics partners and decades of industry expertise, Ship Overseas Inc delivers secure, efficient, and cost-effective solutions for clients worldwide.
For media inquiries or shipping quotes, contact:
Miron Friedman
CEO
Ship Overseas Inc.
858-547-0840
miron@shipoverseas.com
www.shipoverseas.com
