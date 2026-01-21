Author Wayne Matthews’s New Book "The Playful Platypus" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Platypus Who Decides to Go for a Swim and Tries to Find Other Fellow Platypuses
Recent release “The Playful Platypus” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne Matthews is a captivating story that follows a platypus who decides to spend his day swimming in a nearby pond. Along the way, he meets a host of new animal friends who share similar attributes to him, but are not platypuses.
West Milton, PA, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wayne Matthews has completed his new book, “The Playful Platypus”: a riveting tale of a platypus who, on his way to go swimming, begins comparing himself to other animals who have similar physical attributes to him.
In “The Playful Platypus,” readers are introduced to a happy-go-lucky platypus as he goes through his day around the pond that he lives by, comparing himself to other creatures. Despite finding animals with similar body parts as him, such as a beak, webbed feet, and a large flat tail, the platypus is dismayed that he cannot find another platypus to play with.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Wayne Matthews’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on the platypus’s journey to find another just like him and enjoy a fun day of swimming. With colorful artwork to help bring Matthews’s story to life, “The Playful Platypus” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase “The Playful Platypus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
