Author Wayne Matthews’s New Book "The Playful Platypus" is a Charming Tale That Follows a Platypus Who Decides to Go for a Swim and Tries to Find Other Fellow Platypuses

Recent release “The Playful Platypus” from Newman Springs Publishing author Wayne Matthews is a captivating story that follows a platypus who decides to spend his day swimming in a nearby pond. Along the way, he meets a host of new animal friends who share similar attributes to him, but are not platypuses.