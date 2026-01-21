Author Michael Hostettler’s New Book, "Telepathic Bride," is a Compelling Read That Explores Themes of Theology and the Spiritual Journey of the Bride of Christ
Recent release “Telepathic Bride” from Covenant Books author Michael Hostettler is a thought-provoking discussion that challenges conventional understandings of theology, offering readers a journey through the author’s mind to discover the spiritual journey and sacred mission of the bride of Christ.
Green Bay, WI, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michael Hostettler, a seer for the kingdom of God, has completed his new book, “Telepathic Bride”: an eye-opening series that blurs the line between the mythical and theological, exploring the journey of the bride of Christ towards her true nature and mission.
“This myth is prophetically crafted, riding the wave of theology—in fact, becoming the mythological landscape which will merge into your picture of reality,” writes Hostettler.
“Transpositioning the consciousness of the bride of Christ, accelerating her path, setting her apart for her sacred mission. This is where she evolves into her deity.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Hostettler’s new book will resonate with readers of all walks of life, offering a theological journey that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Telepathic Bride” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
