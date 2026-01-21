Author Michael Hostettler’s New Book, "Telepathic Bride," is a Compelling Read That Explores Themes of Theology and the Spiritual Journey of the Bride of Christ

Recent release “Telepathic Bride” from Covenant Books author Michael Hostettler is a thought-provoking discussion that challenges conventional understandings of theology, offering readers a journey through the author’s mind to discover the spiritual journey and sacred mission of the bride of Christ.