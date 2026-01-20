Author Pamela Condie Graft’s New Book, "I Love You, A to Z," is an Engaging and Heartwarming Children’s Story That Celebrates Love and Family
Recent release “I Love You, A to Z” from Covenant Books author Pamela Condie Graft is a charming illustrated compilation of family memories that is sure to connect to readers of all ages.
Ivins, UT, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Condie Graft has completed her new book, “I Love You, A to Z”: a fun-to-read, joyful children’s story that uses playful alliterations to highlight various childhood memories.
Author Pamela Condie Graft shares, “Being raised throughout the United States and as the second of six children was a great way to grow up. After high school in North Carolina, I attended Brigham Young University and changed my major four to five times. I’m a wife, a mother of six creative and adventurous children, a grandmother, and a retired teacher. Reading old stories to my kids was fun when I attempted to add dialect accents for emphasis. It was a sad (and good) day when they could read on their own and enjoy stories with their individual touches. I have a lot of interests, one of which is putting uplifting and encouraging words in print, especially ones that include rhyming and alliteration. And if I can encourage laughter along the way, that just makes it better. Laughter and a smile are like ice cream with cake!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Pamela Condie Graft’s new book features vivid illustrations that help to bring the story to life.
Readers can purchase “I Love You, A to Z” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
