Author Jere Gowin’s New Book, "The Light Dancer: Wearing the Scars of Jesus," is a Powerful Story of a Young West African Girl’s Journey to Seek Out Christ
Recent release “The Light Dancer: Wearing the Scars of Jesus” from Covenant Books author Jere Gowin is a compelling tale that centers around a young slave girl in modern-day West Africa, who refuses to give up on her faith despite the tragedies she endures, and continues to follow Christ’s example of love, compassion, and forgiveness.
Burns Harbor, IN, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jere Gowin, a loving husband, father, and grandfather who has pastored churches in the Midwest and serves missions in the Cayman Islands and West Africa, has completed his new book, “The Light Dancer: Wearing the Scars of Jesus”: a stirring novel that follows a young girl’s devotion to seeking out and understanding Christ’s teachings despite the trials she endures throughout her life.
“Each generation of youth desperately needs a story of an unlikely soul who passionately seeks to follow Christ’s example of living. Here is such a story,” writes Gowin. “Set in modern-day West Africa, this book is based on real people. The events and storyline have been tweaked considerably so the novel can be used as an effective Bible study. (Obtain the study by going to jeregowinwriter.com.) Because Christians of all persuasions know the importance of teaching youth biblical principles of life, this book is a useful tool to achieve that goal. Proverbs was given as a guide for youth to gain wisdom for living. Christ Jesus lived that wisdom. Here is a compassionate slave girl who responds to God’s grace so powerfully that she reflects the heart of Christ and sets a dynamic example to us all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jere Gowin’s new book is a stirring novel that will transport readers with each turn of the page as they discover the incredible strength and courage that one can derive from holding the Lord within their heart. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Light Dancer” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, empowering them to follow Christ’s examples in all aspects of their lives each and every day.
Readers can purchase “The Light Dancer: Wearing the Scars of Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Each generation of youth desperately needs a story of an unlikely soul who passionately seeks to follow Christ’s example of living. Here is such a story,” writes Gowin. “Set in modern-day West Africa, this book is based on real people. The events and storyline have been tweaked considerably so the novel can be used as an effective Bible study. (Obtain the study by going to jeregowinwriter.com.) Because Christians of all persuasions know the importance of teaching youth biblical principles of life, this book is a useful tool to achieve that goal. Proverbs was given as a guide for youth to gain wisdom for living. Christ Jesus lived that wisdom. Here is a compassionate slave girl who responds to God’s grace so powerfully that she reflects the heart of Christ and sets a dynamic example to us all.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jere Gowin’s new book is a stirring novel that will transport readers with each turn of the page as they discover the incredible strength and courage that one can derive from holding the Lord within their heart. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “The Light Dancer” is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds, empowering them to follow Christ’s examples in all aspects of their lives each and every day.
Readers can purchase “The Light Dancer: Wearing the Scars of Jesus” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories