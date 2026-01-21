Author Jere Gowin’s New Book, "The Light Dancer: Wearing the Scars of Jesus," is a Powerful Story of a Young West African Girl’s Journey to Seek Out Christ

Recent release “The Light Dancer: Wearing the Scars of Jesus” from Covenant Books author Jere Gowin is a compelling tale that centers around a young slave girl in modern-day West Africa, who refuses to give up on her faith despite the tragedies she endures, and continues to follow Christ’s example of love, compassion, and forgiveness.