Author J.A. Coronado’s New Book, "The Memory Walk," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man's Journey to Recover His Lost Memories After Being Left for Dead

Recent release “The Memory Walk” from Page Publishing author J.A. Coronado is a riveting tale that centers around Marcus Molina, who awakens after being left for dead with no memory of how he wound up in such a harrowing position. Relying on his instincts and the aid of a young woman named Lily, Marcus searches for the answers he seeks all while trying to survive.