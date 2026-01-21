Author J.A. Coronado’s New Book, "The Memory Walk," is a Gripping Novel That Follows One Man's Journey to Recover His Lost Memories After Being Left for Dead
Recent release “The Memory Walk” from Page Publishing author J.A. Coronado is a riveting tale that centers around Marcus Molina, who awakens after being left for dead with no memory of how he wound up in such a harrowing position. Relying on his instincts and the aid of a young woman named Lily, Marcus searches for the answers he seeks all while trying to survive.
San Antonio, TX, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.A. Coronado has completed his new book, “The Memory Walk”: a compelling story of one man who embarks on a journey to unlock his memories after awakening with no idea who he is or why he has been left for dead.
“Marcus Molina always awoke to begin his days with a positive attitude, but on a drizzly morning, he’d awake face down in the mud, wondering how he got there and who he was,” writes Coronado. “This day would start him on a journey of uncertainty about what was ahead and the strength he’d need to find a way back to where he belonged. Left for dead with no memory, he must now rely on his basic survival instincts and the help of a group of homeless camp dwellers who would allow Marcus into their isolated community. With the compassion and aid of a young Lily, he would be able to regain a sense of hope that he would get the answers he was looking for, whether they were good or bad. In the process, he’d learn about the pain of his new friend Lily and his own desire to help. As Marcus wanders in confusion, his family relies on the commitment of a detective to piece together what happened to him and get the answers they desperately need. This is a story of survival, of a man lost in a nightmare, and all who were involved in finding him, guiding him, and helping him find his way back.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.A. Coronado’s enthralling tale will not only delve into Marcus’s life and journey, but also that of his family and the detective on their desperate search for answers. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Memory Walk” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them to wonder what they might do if they found themselves in Marcus’s shoes.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Memory Walk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Marcus Molina always awoke to begin his days with a positive attitude, but on a drizzly morning, he’d awake face down in the mud, wondering how he got there and who he was,” writes Coronado. “This day would start him on a journey of uncertainty about what was ahead and the strength he’d need to find a way back to where he belonged. Left for dead with no memory, he must now rely on his basic survival instincts and the help of a group of homeless camp dwellers who would allow Marcus into their isolated community. With the compassion and aid of a young Lily, he would be able to regain a sense of hope that he would get the answers he was looking for, whether they were good or bad. In the process, he’d learn about the pain of his new friend Lily and his own desire to help. As Marcus wanders in confusion, his family relies on the commitment of a detective to piece together what happened to him and get the answers they desperately need. This is a story of survival, of a man lost in a nightmare, and all who were involved in finding him, guiding him, and helping him find his way back.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.A. Coronado’s enthralling tale will not only delve into Marcus’s life and journey, but also that of his family and the detective on their desperate search for answers. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “The Memory Walk” is sure to leave readers spellbound, leaving them to wonder what they might do if they found themselves in Marcus’s shoes.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Memory Walk” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories