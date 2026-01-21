Author Tamara Miller’s New Book, "Auntie T's Tales: The Grainery," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of Three Friends Living in White River, Indiana
Recent release “Auntie T's Tales: The Grainery” from Page Publishing author Tamara Miller is a heartfelt story that centers around Marty Jo and cousins Teri Lynn and Carlie, who all live in the small Indiana town of White River. Together, the three girls embark on all sorts of adventures that will deepen their bonds of friendship while imparting lifelong lessons.
Tucson, AZ, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tamara Miller, a loving aunt to seventy-five nephews, nieces, and greats, has completed her new book, “Auntie T's Tales: The Grainery”: a riveting story that follows three friends named Marty Jo, Teri Lynn, and Carlie as they enjoy exploring the world around them in their hometown.
“This is a story about three children and their adventures in a small town of White River, Indiana, as well as their relationships, beliefs, and love of what is right and what is wrong,” shares Miller.
Published by Page Publishing, Tamara Miller’s engaging tale will capture the hearts and minds of young readers as they follow along on this enduring tale of fun, adventure, and friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Miller’s story to life, “Auntie T’s Tales: The Grainery” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Auntie T's Tales: The Grainery” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
