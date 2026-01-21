Author Tamara Miller’s New Book, "Auntie T's Tales: The Grainery," is a Charming Tale That Follows the Adventures of Three Friends Living in White River, Indiana

Recent release “Auntie T's Tales: The Grainery” from Page Publishing author Tamara Miller is a heartfelt story that centers around Marty Jo and cousins Teri Lynn and Carlie, who all live in the small Indiana town of White River. Together, the three girls embark on all sorts of adventures that will deepen their bonds of friendship while imparting lifelong lessons.