HCA HealthONE Swedish Named One of America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for Third Consecutive Year
HCA HealthONE Swedish has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2026 by Healthgrades, marking its third consecutive year of recognition. This distinction ranks the facility in the top 2% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical performance based on risk-adjusted outcomes.
HCA HealthONE Swedish announced today that it has been named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2026 by Healthgrades, the number one site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This marks the third consecutive year the hospital has achieved this prestigious recognition.
This achievement reflects HCA HealthONE Swedish’s commitment to clinical excellence and top-tier patient care, placing the organization in the top 2% of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical performance. As the most recognized hospital in the Denver area with more awards than any other hospital, HCA HealthONE Swedish continues to set the standard for high-quality care in the region.
“We are incredibly honored to have HCA HealthONE Swedish recognized among America’s 100 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades,” said Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer of HCA HealthONE Swedish. “This achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our physicians, nurses, and caregivers who show up every day to deliver safe, high-quality, and compassionate care. Across our system, we continue to invest in leading-edge technology, evidence-based clinical programs, and the professional development of our teams—because our patients deserve nothing less.”
HCA HealthONE Swedish’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2026, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for more than 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Healthgrades’ analysis found that outcomes vary widely between the nation’s highest- and lowest-performing facilities—and the gap is getting bigger.
“Patients can feel confident in their decision to seek care at HCA HealthONE Swedish, especially given they are an organization that is setting the standard for clinical excellence nationwide,” said Alana Biggers, MD, MPH, medical advisor at Healthgrades.
With care variation on the rise, consumers must find and select a top-rated hospital to maximize their chances of a successful outcome. Consumers can visit Healthgrades’ America’s Best Patient Advocate Center to learn more about how Healthgrades identifies the national leaders in clinical excellence.
About HCA HealthONE Swedish
An acute care hospital with 408 licensed beds, HCA HealthONE Swedish is a national leader in neurosciences and serves as the region's preeminent referral center for the most advanced stroke treatment and was the state's first Joint Commission certified Comprehensive Stroke Center. HCA HealthONE Swedish is also home to a robust robotics program, a certified burn and reconstructive center, and a wide-ranging oncology center. HCA HealthONE Swedish consistently provides the highest quality patient care and has been recognized for excellence both locally and nationally.
About Healthgrades
Healthgrades is dedicated to empowering meaningful connections between patients, doctors, and hospitals. As the #1 platform for finding a doctor and a leader in healthcare transparency, we help millions of consumers each month find and schedule appointments with their healthcare professional of choice and prepare for their appointments with best-in-class, treatment-focused content.
