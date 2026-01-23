Author Jagadeesh Nambiar Releases New Book Beyond SEO on Visibility in the AI Search Era

Author Jagadeesh Nambiar has released Beyond SEO, a strategic follow up to his earlier book SEO Facelift. The new book examines how visibility forms in the AI search environment, where systems interpret brands before users reach a website. It provides founders, leaders and marketers with a clear model for understanding early interpretation, multi surface signals and the role of consistency across digital ecosystems.