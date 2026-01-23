Author Jagadeesh Nambiar Releases New Book Beyond SEO on Visibility in the AI Search Era
Author Jagadeesh Nambiar has released Beyond SEO, a strategic follow up to his earlier book SEO Facelift. The new book examines how visibility forms in the AI search environment, where systems interpret brands before users reach a website. It provides founders, leaders and marketers with a clear model for understanding early interpretation, multi surface signals and the role of consistency across digital ecosystems.
Ernakulam, India, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Author and digital strategy practitioner Jagadeesh Nambiar has released his new book Beyond SEO, a continuation of his work in explaining how search and visibility function in the AI era. The book follows SEO Facelift, which focused on the foundations and execution of SEO, AEO and GEO. Beyond SEO extends the discussion into how systems interpret brands across multiple surfaces before a user reaches a website.
The book outlines how visibility is now shaped by early understanding, where models examine signals from reviews, listings, pages and public data to form a stable interpretation of a business. It explains why rankings alone do not ensure visibility and why clarity, consistency and repeated patterns play a central role in how brands are surfaced inside AI summaries and explanations.
Beyond SEO introduces a visibility blueprint that helps organisations align teams, maintain clear signals and understand how interpretation influences selection across AI driven systems. The book presents this framework for founders, leaders and marketers who guide brand and communication decisions in an environment influenced by models rather than traditional algorithm updates.
According to Jagadeesh, the shift toward AI based summaries and multi surface signals requires organisations to understand how their brand is interpreted across the wider ecosystem. Beyond SEO brings structure to this shift by explaining how execution, signals and interpretation connect, and how these layers work together with traditional SEO, AEO and GEO.
Beyond SEO is available in India and international markets.
The book outlines how visibility is now shaped by early understanding, where models examine signals from reviews, listings, pages and public data to form a stable interpretation of a business. It explains why rankings alone do not ensure visibility and why clarity, consistency and repeated patterns play a central role in how brands are surfaced inside AI summaries and explanations.
Beyond SEO introduces a visibility blueprint that helps organisations align teams, maintain clear signals and understand how interpretation influences selection across AI driven systems. The book presents this framework for founders, leaders and marketers who guide brand and communication decisions in an environment influenced by models rather than traditional algorithm updates.
According to Jagadeesh, the shift toward AI based summaries and multi surface signals requires organisations to understand how their brand is interpreted across the wider ecosystem. Beyond SEO brings structure to this shift by explaining how execution, signals and interpretation connect, and how these layers work together with traditional SEO, AEO and GEO.
Beyond SEO is available in India and international markets.
Contact
Digital ProfoundContact
Jagadeesh Nambiar
+91 9633709557
https://digitalprofound.com/
Jagadeesh Nambiar
+91 9633709557
https://digitalprofound.com/
Categories