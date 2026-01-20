UpKeep Announces UpKeep Fleet for Vehicle Maintenance Management
UpKeep launches Fleet, a maintenance management solution that connects vehicle operations to maintenance workflows. Fleet provides instant vehicle setup with VIN lookup, digital driver inspections, usage-based preventive maintenance scheduling, and complete vehicle history records. The solution is available now for fleets of 15 or more vehicles.
Los Angeles, CA, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- UpKeep, a computerized maintenance management system (CMMS) provider, announced the general availability of UpKeep Fleet, a solution that connects vehicle telematics data to maintenance workflows through real-time integrations, mobile inspections, and automated preventive maintenance scheduling.
Fleet operates as an integrated maintenance management layer that bridges the gap between existing fleet tracking systems and maintenance execution. The solution connects with telematics to provide a single platform where drivers, vehicles, and technicians connect through real-time data and automated workflows.
Connecting Fleet Operations to Maintenance Execution
“Most fleet operators already have telematics data, but that data lives in a silo and never reaches the maintenance team,” said Ryan Chan, CEO of UpKeep. “UpKeep Fleet closes that gap by turning vehicle data into real maintenance workflows, without forcing customers to rip and replace the tools they already rely on.”
Fleet includes four core capabilities at general availability:
• Instant Vehicle Setup with VIN Lookup – Automated VIN decoding that instantly pulls make, model, year, specifications, recalls, and warranty data. Build complete fleet profiles in seconds without manual data entry or spreadsheets.
• Digital Driver Inspections – Mobile-first Driver Vehicle Inspection Reports (DVIRs) and custom inspection checklists that drivers complete in under 30 seconds. Provides real-time visibility into vehicle condition, automatically generates work orders from failed inspections, and ensures DOT compliance with audit-ready records.
• Usage-Based Preventive Maintenance – Automated maintenance scheduling based on actual vehicle usage through mileage, engine hours, or calendar days. Integrates with Samsara telematics to automatically trigger preventive maintenance before breakdowns occur and extend vehicle lifespan.
• Complete Vehicle History – Centralized records that provide technicians with the full context for every vehicle. Access maintenance history, inspection reports, NHTSA recalls, and service documentation in one place to fix issues right the first time.
“With UpKeep Fleet, mobile assets live in the same system as facilities and equipment,” Chan added. “For our customers, that means one platform, one workflow, and one source of truth for maintaining everything from buildings to forklifts to vehicles.”
Fleet is available immediately to organizations with 15 or more vehicles. The solution is designed for companies in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, and facilities management that need to connect their fleet operations to their maintenance strategy.
Fleet extends UpKeep's maintenance management platform to include mobile assets, allowing organizations to manage vehicles, equipment, and facilities in a single system. The launch follows UpKeep's continued expansion in the maintenance management software market and is available immediately to new and existing customers.
See It in Action
Watch the Fleet launch video to see how UpKeep Fleet transforms reactive vehicle maintenance into proactive operations:
UpKeep will demonstrate Fleet capabilities during a live webinar on February 5th at 10AM Pacific Time.
Ready to connect your fleet operations to your maintenance strategy? Contact your UpKeep account representative or visit upkeep.com/fleet to learn more.
About UpKeep
Founded in 2014, UpKeep provides cloud-based maintenance management software designed for the deskless workforce. The platform serves thousands of organizations across manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and facilities management industries.
For more information, visit upkeep.com.
