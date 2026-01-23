Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Face to Face – A Journey Through Trauma and Triumph," by Hope Carpenter
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Face to Face – A Journey Through Trauma and Triumph:
Face to Face is a raw and courageous memoir of survival against overwhelming odds.
Beginning with a childhood shattered by abuse and emotional neglect, Hope Carpenter recounts how trauma shaped her teenage years, her relationships, and her long struggle with mental illness. Through psychiatric admissions, overdoses, and the dangerous influence of Barney, she fights for stability while trying to build a life of her own.
Yet this is also a story of resilience. With the support of her husband, loyal friends and her assistance dogs, she discovers the strength to keep moving forward. Travelling, working abroad, and returning to education, she defies every expectation placed upon her. Her greatest triumph comes at fifty, when she finally earns the degree she always dreamed of.
Honest, unsettling and ultimately uplifting, this memoir shows that no matter what life takes from you, there is always something worth fighting for – there is always Hope.
Face to Face – A Journey Through Trauma and Triumph is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 154 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881773
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.99 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0G8LNV1PK
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/FACETOFACE
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
