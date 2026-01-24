Manifestly Introduces Real Time SMS Notifications to Keep Teams Aligned and Work Moving
Manifestly has launched real time SMS Notifications to help teams stay aligned and respond faster to critical work updates. Users can receive text alerts for assignments, reminders, mentions, and late tasks, ensuring important notifications reach them instantly wherever they are.
Madison, WI, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Manifestly, the workflow and checklist management platform trusted by teams around the world, today announced the launch of its new SMS Notifications feature. This update enables users to receive critical alerts by text message when work needs immediate attention. With this release, organizations can ensure important updates reach the right people the moment they happen, whether they are in the office, on the floor, or out in the field.
In fast paced work environments, waiting for email or in app alerts is not always enough. Manifestly’s SMS Notifications give teams a more direct way to stay responsive by delivering updates straight to mobile devices. Users can now receive text messages for the following events.
Mentions from teammates
Assignment notifications
Reminders for upcoming or overdue work
Alerts when a run is almost late or late
Team changes and invitations
Each user can fully control which alerts are sent via SMS so only truly important updates interrupt their day.
Timely communication is crucial to execution and accountability, said Philip Crawford, Co Founder of Manifestly. SMS Notifications bring Manifestly workflow alerts to the communication channel teams rely on most, mobile messaging, making it easier to keep work on track and reduce delays.
The SMS feature works alongside Manifestly’s existing notification options including email and in app alerts, giving teams flexibility in how they stay informed. Enterprise customers can enable SMS notifications and manage preferences directly from the notification settings inside the platform.
https://www.manifest.ly/latest_features/sms-notifications
About Manifestly
Manifestly is a workflow and checklist platform that helps teams automate recurring work, standardize processes, and improve consistency across operations. With a clarity first design and enterprise ready capabilities, thousands of organizations rely on Manifestly to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and ensure work is completed correctly every time.
https://www.manifest.ly
Availability
SMS Notifications are now available for Enterprise customers. To learn more or enable SMS alerts for your team, visit Manifestly Latest Features page.
Contact
Manifestly ChecklistContact
Parsa Mohamadi
+994508005867
www.manifest.ly
