Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Loose Seeds Within Sunbeams," by Dick Hayes
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Loose Seeds Within Sunbeams," a collection of short stories by Dick Hayes.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Loose Seeds Within Sunbeams:
This collection of tales share one truth: the smallest lives are touched by forces larger than themselves.
It honours unglamorous labour — clerks, social workers, taxi drivers. But they enrich one London tapestry.
Themes addressed include reorganisation vs service, dignity in death, class mobility and migration’s legacy.
Loose Seeds Within Sunbeams is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 236 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881612
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.5 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0G4WLRGNR
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/LSWS
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
Also by Dick Hayes
No Easy Path
– A Collection of Christian Verse: Keeping the Faith in Dark Times
The author advocates: “Work out your own salvation with fear and trembling; for it is God who works in you both to will and to do for His good pleasure.
Do all things without complaining and disputing, that you may become blameless and harmless, children of God without fault in the midst of a crooked and perverse generation, among whom you shine as lights in the world, holding fast the word of life.”
Paperback: 68 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800949454
Dimensions: 15.24 x 0.43 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0CWRNN995
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/NEP
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
