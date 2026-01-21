Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Grey is the Colour: Poems of Love, Laughter, Loss and Later Life," by Gill Pugh
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About Grey is the Colour: Poems of Love, Laughter, Loss and Later Life:
In this warm, insightful and often sharply funny collection, the ordinary becomes extraordinary.
Through poems that explore ageing, family, community, illness, memory and the rhythms of everyday life, the author invites us to see the beauty, humour and humanity in moments we often overlook.
From “ramblers to amblers”, from grandchildren’s laughter to late-night anxieties, from community cafés to hospital waiting rooms, these poems celebrate the resilience, tenderness and quiet courage found in later life. They honour friendships, mourn losses, poke fun at modern frustrations, and shine a compassionate light on the challenges of growing older.
With vivid storytelling, honesty and wit, this collection captures what it means to live fully, messily, joyfully, imperfectly, at every stage of life.
A thoughtful companion for anyone navigating change, cherishing loved ones, or simply seeking connection in the everyday.
Grey is the Colour: Poems of Love, Laughter, Loss and Later Life is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback: 96 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881759
Dimensions: 13.9 x 0.61 x 21.5 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0GCGC82V2
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/GREYCOLOUR
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
