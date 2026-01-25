Title Junction to Host Free Florida Homestead Exemption Filing Events This February
To help local homeowners save on property taxes, Title Junction is offering two free Homestead Exemption Filing Help Days this February, providing hands-on assistance to ensure residents don’t miss the March 1 deadline.
Title Junction, a trusted Fort Myers title company serving the Southwest Florida real estate community, is stepping up to support local homeowners by hosting two free Florida Homestead Exemption Filing Help Days this February.
The Florida Homestead Exemption can provide homeowners with significant property tax savings—up to $50,000 in exempt property value—yet many eligible residents miss the March 1st deadline or are unsure how to file. Title Junction is offering these events to make the process easier and more accessible.
Event Details:
Title Junction Office –
February 10th – 10:00am to 2:00pm
February 19th – 12:00pm to 4:00pm
Free and open to all Florida homeowners
Light refreshments provided
“Our goal is to serve our community beyond the closing table,” said Jennifer Ferri, owner of Title Junction. “We know filing for the Homestead Exemption can be confusing, especially for first-time homeowners. These events are our way of making sure Fort Myers and Southwest Florida residents don’t miss out on valuable savings.”
Participants should bring:
Florida driver’s license or state ID
Florida vehicle registration and/or voter registration
A copy of their recorded deed
Social Security numbers of all owners
No appointments are needed. Walk-ins are welcome.
For more information, visit www.title-junction.com or call (239) 415-6574.
About Title Junction:
Title Junction is a full-service title company based in Fort Myers, Florida, proudly serving the Southwest Florida real estate market. Known for combining professionalism with a personal touch, Title Junction provides real estate closings, escrow, and title services with the highest level of care.
Contact
Jennifer Ferri
239-415-6574
www.title-junction.com
