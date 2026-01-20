Discovery Hospitality Names Jonathan Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal
Discovery Hospitality today announced the appointment of Jonathan Michael Bartlett as General Manager of Discovery Samal, effective January 17, 2026. Bartlett succeeds Stanley Lau, who has overseen the resort since its opening in July 2023.
Davao City, Philippines, January 20, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Discovery Samal, the newest resort under the Discovery Resorts brand and the first and only luxury convention resort in Mindanao, opened in July 2023 on the Island Garden City of Samal. Set across six hectares of beachfront overlooking the Davao Gulf, the property has quickly established itself as a landmark destination. With its expansive resort ballroom, the largest in the region with capacity for up to 1,000 guests, alongside luxury villas, suites, and curated dining concepts, Discovery Samal has become a premier venue for both leisure travelers and large-scale events.
Bartlett, an American hotelier with extensive international experience, has worked with renowned properties such as JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District, Ace Hotel Palm Springs, and Mountain Modern Hotel in Wyoming, serving either in leadership roles or as a consultant. His expertise spans Forbes 5 Star service training, operational restructuring, and revenue growth. His appointment reflects Discovery Hospitality’s strategy of blending global best practices with the warmth of Filipino hospitality, positioning Discovery Samal as a testament to the brand’s role in elevating Filipino hospitality to world‑class standards.
“I am thrilled to join Discovery Samal at such an exciting time,” Bartlett said. “This resort is uniquely positioned to showcase the best of Mindanao while delivering world-class experiences. My goal is to build on the strong foundation already in place, elevating service standards and creating memorable stays that highlight both international luxury and the distinct charm of Filipino hospitality.”
Jose Parreño, Jr., Chief Operating Officer of Discovery Hospitality and President of Discovery World Corporation, added: “Discovery Hospitality has always been proud to champion Filipino hospitality. At the same time, we recognize the value of global perspectives in raising the bar. Jonathan’s appointment reflects our ambition to make Discovery Samal not just a destination in Mindanao, but a benchmark for luxury resorts in Southeast Asia.”
For inquiries about Discovery Hospitality's brands, property management services, or partnership opportunities such as brand affiliation, operations support, and marketing systems, please visit www.discoveryhospitality.com or contact Lynette Ermac, Senior Vice President and Head of Sales and Operations, at lynette.ermac@discoveryhospitality.com
About Discovery Samal
Discovery Samal is a five‑star luxury resort located in the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao. Opened in July 2023, it is the first Discovery Resort brand in Mindanao and features six hectares of beachfront property overlooking the Davao Gulf. The resort offers 153 villas and suites, distinctive dining concepts, and the largest convention center in the region with capacity for up to 1,000 guests. Managed by Discovery Hospitality, Discovery Samal blends world‑class standards with authentic Filipino warmth, positioning itself as both a premier leisure destination and a hub for corporate events in Southeast Asia. Visit www.discoverysamal.com.
The Management Company
Discovery Hospitality Corporation
Discovery Hospitality Corporation (DHC) is a proudly home-grown Filipino hospitality group, managing the Philippines’ best-loved brands—Discovery Resorts, Primea, Discovery Suites, Kip&Kin, and Signature Collection. It has emerged as a pioneer in the Philippine hospitality industry – owning and operating a diverse and vibrant collection of properties in the Philippines’ most celebrated destinations. Confident in the growing Filipino hospitality industry, the group leverages its brand equity and trust for further growth in hotel management and expansion. Driven by its purpose to care for its stakeholders, DHC strives to deliver authentic experiences that are true to the locale and build hotel brands that inspire the modern traveler, underpinned by genuine Filipino warmth. For more information, visit www.discoveryhospitality.com.
For more information, contact:
Blessy Townes
Vice President & Head of Digital Marketing and Branding
blessy.townes@discoveryhospitality.com
