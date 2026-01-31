Jaeigh Gallagher Records Launches Supernova: A Transparent, Global Pop Group Docuseries Built in PA

Supernova is a global, co-ed pop group being formed through a transparent, in-public docuseries led by independent label Jaeigh Gallagher Records. The project documents auditions, online training, and group development in real time, giving audiences rare access to how a pop group is built from the ground up. Centered on inclusivity, global talent, and ethical artist development, Supernova challenges traditional industry gatekeeping by showing the full process, not just the final debut.