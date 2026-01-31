Jaeigh Gallagher Records Launches Supernova: A Transparent, Global Pop Group Docuseries Built in PA
Supernova is a global, co-ed pop group being formed through a transparent, in-public docuseries led by independent label Jaeigh Gallagher Records. The project documents auditions, online training, and group development in real time, giving audiences rare access to how a pop group is built from the ground up. Centered on inclusivity, global talent, and ethical artist development, Supernova challenges traditional industry gatekeeping by showing the full process, not just the final debut.
Pittsburgh, PA, January 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jaeigh Gallagher Records, LLC (JGR), an independent artist-development label, has officially entered the docuseries phase of Supernova, a global, co-ed pop group being formed through an open, transparent training and evaluation process.
Unlike traditional talent pipelines, Supernova is being built in public. The project documents auditions, online training, group dynamics, and creative development in real time, allowing audiences to witness not just the final result, but the full journey behind it.
The four-month online bootcamp brings together trainees from around the world for structured vocal, dance, and performance evaluations. Rather than manufactured drama, the focus is on growth, collaboration, and how artists evolve under pressure. Top performers will later advance to an in-person phase in Pennsylvania.
“At its core, Supernova is about demystifying the industry,” said Jaeigh Gallagher, Founder and CEO of Jaeigh Gallagher Records. “Artists are usually hidden until they’re deemed ‘ready.’ We’re doing the opposite, showing the work, the setbacks, the chemistry, and the humanity behind building a group from scratch.”
The project emphasizes inclusivity, global representation, and transparency, centering voices often excluded from traditional pop systems. With no major corporate backers, Supernova is funded through grassroots support, community partnerships, and public engagement.
Updates, training structure, and official announcements are shared openly through the project’s public channels, allowing fans and supporters to follow the process as it unfolds.
About Jaeigh Gallagher Records, LLC
Jaeigh Gallagher Records is an independent record label focused on ethical artist development, long-form storytelling, and global collaboration. JGR prioritizes transparency, sustainability, and community-driven growth over traditional industry shortcuts.
Media Contact:
Jaeigh Gallagher
Founder & CEO
Jaeigh Gallagher Records, LLC
Website: jaeighgallagherrecords.com
Project Updates: https://reddit.com/r/JGR_UPDATES
