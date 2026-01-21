Commonwealth Kia Unveils Newly Renovated, State-of-the-Art Dealership in Lawrence, MA, Enhancing the Customer and Service Experience

Commonwealth Kia announced the unveiling of its newly renovated dealership facility in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The updated, state-of-the-art building features a modernized showroom, upgraded customer areas, and an improved service experience designed to increase comfort, efficiency, and convenience for drivers across the Merrimack Valley.