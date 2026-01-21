Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "New Year and New Beginnings," is a Stirring Memoir That Chronicles the Trials and Triumphs the Author Has Faced in Her Life

Recent release “New Year and New Beginnings” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a heartfelt and moving autobiographical account that explores the recent struggles and rebirth the author has faced in her life. Through sharing her story, Hudson aims to provide hope and encouragement to those starting over and facing new beginnings.