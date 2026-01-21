Author Jennifer Hudson’s New Book, "New Year and New Beginnings," is a Stirring Memoir That Chronicles the Trials and Triumphs the Author Has Faced in Her Life
Recent release “New Year and New Beginnings” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jennifer Hudson is a heartfelt and moving autobiographical account that explores the recent struggles and rebirth the author has faced in her life. Through sharing her story, Hudson aims to provide hope and encouragement to those starting over and facing new beginnings.
Jackson, MS, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Hudson, who resides in Jackson, Mississippi, where she works as a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Jackson Public School, has completed her new book, “New Year and New Beginnings”: a compelling memoir that continues the author’s life story as she recounts recent trials and new starts that have come to define her journey.
Author Jennifer Hudson holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Jackson State University. She also has a master of business administration (MBA), a master of arts in teaching (MAT), and a master of science in leadership with a concentration in human resources (MSL) from Belhaven University. Additionally, she has an educational specialist K–12 degree from Grand Canyon University. Hudson is currently in her sixth year teaching at Jackson Public School, and loves working with the young scholars and helping them achieve their goals in life.
“I named this book ‘New Year and New Beginnings’ because I get a fresh start at life,” writes Hudson. “Although I have dealt with a lot of challenges in life, I keep pushing forward and make no excuses for things that have occurred in my life. I thank God for the different experiences because it has only made me stronger. I can share my experiences with other people and provide a support group for people who are dealing with some of the same stuff that I dealt with.
“I am in a good space right now and will continue to push through the different challenges that I face as a schoolteacher. This book is a continuation of my life, love relationships, and the death of my loved ones.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jennifer Hudson’s enthralling account is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on the author’s victories and challenges that come with new starts. From raising her children to handling loss and finding new love, Hudson’s story is a tale of triumph and resilience that will leave a lasting impact long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this thought-provoking work can purchase "New Year and New Beginnings" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
