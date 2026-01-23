Author Shonda Nicole’s New Book, "Awaited Love," is a Stirring Romance That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Choose Between Her Dreams and Appeasing Those Around Her

Recent release “Awaited Love” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shonda Nicole is a heartfelt novel that follows Dior, a young dancer who moves to Dallas after a fight with her mother severs her relationship with her family. After a chance meeting with love, Dior must make a decision to either follow her dreams or give it all up for the sake of others.