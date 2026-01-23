Author Shonda Nicole’s New Book, "Awaited Love," is a Stirring Romance That Follows a Young Woman Who Must Choose Between Her Dreams and Appeasing Those Around Her
Recent release “Awaited Love” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Shonda Nicole is a heartfelt novel that follows Dior, a young dancer who moves to Dallas after a fight with her mother severs her relationship with her family. After a chance meeting with love, Dior must make a decision to either follow her dreams or give it all up for the sake of others.
New York, NY, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shonda Nicole, who holds a master’s degree in English and currently resides in Fort Worth, where she enjoys spending time with family and friends, has completed her new book, “Awaited Love”: a compelling and thought-provoking tale that follows a young dancer who, after leaving her family to start over in Texas, finds herself facing a life altering decision to either follow her heart and dreams or give it all up to appease everyone in her life.
“Dior, a passionate dance teacher from Atlanta, Georgia, moves to Dallas, Texas, right after college. The oldest of six kids, she makes an agreement with her mother that severs the relationship between her and her siblings,” writes Shonda. “While living in Dallas, she is involved in an accident that further complicates her life but leads to a chance meeting with an emergency room doctor, Christian. Dior is under the care of Christian and shortly overcomes her injuries and is then propositioned with the opportunity of a lifetime and has to choose between her dream of performing with a dance company and staying in Dallas and overseeing the dance program at her school, all while starting a new relationship, getting news that her father has taken ill, and repairing a torn relationship with her siblings. With everything on the line, will she follow her heart or attempt to please everyone else in her life?”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Shonda Nicole’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Dior’s journey to find out what her heart truly wants, no matter how others may feel about her choices. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Awaited Love” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, delivering a passionate tale that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Awaited Love" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
