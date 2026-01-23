Author Cynthia Shute Holloway’s New Book, "The Safari Slumber Party: Adventures of the Sneaky Stinky Skunk," Follows a Mischievous Skunk Who Crashes a Slumber Party
Recent release “The Safari Slumber Party: Adventures of the Sneaky Stinky Skunk” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cynthia Shute Holloway is a riveting story that follows a skunk named Spanky who shows up unannounced at a slumber party. After giving Spanky a chance to stay, the animals soon regret their decision when Spanky lets off her skunk spray.
San Carlos, CA, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Shute Holloway, who had a rewarding career in the biotech field and has returned to her literary roots after earning a master’s in writing from New York University, has completed her new book, “The Safari Slumber Party: Adventures of the Sneaky Stinky Skunk”: a charming tale of a fun-loving skunk who crashes a slumber party and ruins the evening by doing what she does best.
“Spanky, the sneaky stinky skunk, loves to crash a party,” writes Holloway. “But her spunky spirit always gets carried away leaving the lovable safari animal friends in a smelly situation. As much as Spanky wants to join the fun, she is ultimately the biggest party pooper.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Cynthia Shute Holloway’s engaging tale began as a way to help her younger daughter, who was struggling with her s-blends in speech therapy. Inspired to help her, Holloway began writing about Spanky the sneaking, stinky skunk, to give her a chance to practice her speech and improve her s-blends.
With colorful artwork and a hilarious story, "The Safari Slumber Party: Adventures of the Sneaky Stinky Skunk" is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a perfect addition to any family or classroom library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "The Safari Slumber Party: Adventures of the Sneaky Stinky Skunk" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
