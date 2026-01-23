Author Cynthia Shute Holloway’s New Book, "The Safari Slumber Party: Adventures of the Sneaky Stinky Skunk," Follows a Mischievous Skunk Who Crashes a Slumber Party

Recent release “The Safari Slumber Party: Adventures of the Sneaky Stinky Skunk” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Cynthia Shute Holloway is a riveting story that follows a skunk named Spanky who shows up unannounced at a slumber party. After giving Spanky a chance to stay, the animals soon regret their decision when Spanky lets off her skunk spray.