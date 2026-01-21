Author William J. Brown’s New Book, "Principles of Philanthropy (POP) Books," Aims to Help Charitable Organizations Interested in Philanthropy and Making a Global Impact
Recent release “Principles of Philanthropy (POP) Books: Creating a World of Charitable Opportunities that Impact Lives World-Wide Now and Forever More!” from Covenant Books author William J. Brown is a comprehensive guide designed to assist charitable and non-profit organizations in effectively advancing their philanthropic missions.
New Windsor, MD, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William J. Brown, an accomplished, nationally recognized leader and senior fundraising/philanthropy executive with more than forty years of progressive and leadership experience, has completed his new book, “Principles of Philanthropy (POP) Books: Creating a World of Charitable Opportunities that Impact Lives World-Wide Now and Forever More!”: a vital resource for organizations seeking to successfully impact lives, communities, and charitable organizations around the world.
An exceptional communicator and motivator of philanthropy with high-net-worth individuals, author William J. Brown has impacted non-profit organizations by securing millions of dollars to meet the needs of charitable organizations and donors. Highly successful with capital campaigns, major gifts/planned and legacy development, annual fund, and special event leadership are his key professional strengths. He has generated over $900 million in charitable support during his forty-year career. William has also designed two award-winning major and planned giving programs, generating more than $250 million in charitable revenue. He was recently inducted into the Marquis Who’s Who in America as one of the first-ever philanthropy executives selected.
Brown begins his guide, “At first, fundraising seemed closer to volunteerism than to a professional pursuit. My salary was pathetic but in line with my knowledge base. In my small office, I would juggle all kinds of projects I thought of as philanthropic. Philanthropy was a term no one on the staff knew. There was no help, no mentioning—just me and the fundraising books I ordered by the tens and twenties. Over the years, through several fundraising positions, numerous seminars, and conferences, I learned the ropes. Those ropes left calluses and burns and were more than a bit slippery on occasions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William J. Brown’s new book is sure to resonate with charitable and non-profit leaders, offering decades of the author’s experience to help them achieve their goals and make a difference through their philanthropic efforts.
Readers can purchase “Principles of Philanthropy (POP) Books: Creating a World of Charitable Opportunities that Impact Lives World-Wide Now and Forever More!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
An exceptional communicator and motivator of philanthropy with high-net-worth individuals, author William J. Brown has impacted non-profit organizations by securing millions of dollars to meet the needs of charitable organizations and donors. Highly successful with capital campaigns, major gifts/planned and legacy development, annual fund, and special event leadership are his key professional strengths. He has generated over $900 million in charitable support during his forty-year career. William has also designed two award-winning major and planned giving programs, generating more than $250 million in charitable revenue. He was recently inducted into the Marquis Who’s Who in America as one of the first-ever philanthropy executives selected.
Brown begins his guide, “At first, fundraising seemed closer to volunteerism than to a professional pursuit. My salary was pathetic but in line with my knowledge base. In my small office, I would juggle all kinds of projects I thought of as philanthropic. Philanthropy was a term no one on the staff knew. There was no help, no mentioning—just me and the fundraising books I ordered by the tens and twenties. Over the years, through several fundraising positions, numerous seminars, and conferences, I learned the ropes. Those ropes left calluses and burns and were more than a bit slippery on occasions.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William J. Brown’s new book is sure to resonate with charitable and non-profit leaders, offering decades of the author’s experience to help them achieve their goals and make a difference through their philanthropic efforts.
Readers can purchase “Principles of Philanthropy (POP) Books: Creating a World of Charitable Opportunities that Impact Lives World-Wide Now and Forever More!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories