Airstride Launches Carmen, the First AI Agent to Replicate the Full Partner Acquisition Workflow
Airstride has launched Carmen, an autonomous AI agent that replicates the full human workflow of B2B partner acquisition. Carmen evaluates tens of thousands of companies using a structured scoring model, forms joint value propositions, and delivers role specific outreach to high fit partners at scale.
New York, NY, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carmen autonomously evaluates tens of thousands of companies, identifies true partner fit, and creates role specific outreach based on shared commercial value
Airstride has launched Carmen, an autonomous AI agent designed to replicate the full human workflow of B2B partner acquisition. Carmen enables companies to identify, assess, and engage high fit channel partners without manual research, spreadsheets, or traditional partner operations. The agent is launching publicly this week and is positioned as an industry first approach to partner acquisition at scale.
Carmen is built to address a longstanding gap in B2B growth. While sales and marketing functions have rapidly adopted automation and AI, partner acquisition has remained largely manual and inconsistent. Teams are still required to research potential partners individually, assess fit subjectively, and rely on generic outreach that struggles to scale. Carmen replaces this fragmented process with a single autonomous agent that reasons about partnerships end to end.
At the core of Carmen is a structured partner evaluation system. The agent analyses tens of thousands of companies against a twelve point scoring metric that includes portfolio compatibility, product overlap, go to market alignment, ideal customer profile fit, buyer persona relevance, and commercial positioning. This ensures potential partners are complementary rather than competitive and are selling into the same customer segments with aligned objectives.
Once a potential partner meets the required criteria, Carmen constructs a specific joint value proposition for that relationship. Rather than using templates, the agent explains why the partnership makes sense, how value is created on both sides, and how that value applies to the recipient’s role within the organisation. Outreach is personalised at both the company and individual level, ensuring relevance for the correct decision makers.
Carmen operates through natural language, allowing teams to train the agent simply by explaining what a good partner looks like, how partnerships should be positioned, and what outcomes they want to achieve. From there, Carmen runs autonomously across channels such as LinkedIn and email, while providing transparency, approval controls, and performance insights.
The launch of Carmen reflects a broader shift towards autonomous AI agents in go to market functions. By removing the need for outbound sales teams and manual partner operations, Airstride aims to enable companies to scale revenue through partnerships more efficiently and consistently.
Early users are already seeing faster partner acquisition cycles and higher engagement rates compared to traditional partner outreach methods. Airstride believes this approach represents a fundamental change in how B2B companies build and scale partner ecosystems.
Airstride has launched Carmen, an autonomous AI agent designed to replicate the full human workflow of B2B partner acquisition. Carmen enables companies to identify, assess, and engage high fit channel partners without manual research, spreadsheets, or traditional partner operations. The agent is launching publicly this week and is positioned as an industry first approach to partner acquisition at scale.
Carmen is built to address a longstanding gap in B2B growth. While sales and marketing functions have rapidly adopted automation and AI, partner acquisition has remained largely manual and inconsistent. Teams are still required to research potential partners individually, assess fit subjectively, and rely on generic outreach that struggles to scale. Carmen replaces this fragmented process with a single autonomous agent that reasons about partnerships end to end.
At the core of Carmen is a structured partner evaluation system. The agent analyses tens of thousands of companies against a twelve point scoring metric that includes portfolio compatibility, product overlap, go to market alignment, ideal customer profile fit, buyer persona relevance, and commercial positioning. This ensures potential partners are complementary rather than competitive and are selling into the same customer segments with aligned objectives.
Once a potential partner meets the required criteria, Carmen constructs a specific joint value proposition for that relationship. Rather than using templates, the agent explains why the partnership makes sense, how value is created on both sides, and how that value applies to the recipient’s role within the organisation. Outreach is personalised at both the company and individual level, ensuring relevance for the correct decision makers.
Carmen operates through natural language, allowing teams to train the agent simply by explaining what a good partner looks like, how partnerships should be positioned, and what outcomes they want to achieve. From there, Carmen runs autonomously across channels such as LinkedIn and email, while providing transparency, approval controls, and performance insights.
The launch of Carmen reflects a broader shift towards autonomous AI agents in go to market functions. By removing the need for outbound sales teams and manual partner operations, Airstride aims to enable companies to scale revenue through partnerships more efficiently and consistently.
Early users are already seeing faster partner acquisition cycles and higher engagement rates compared to traditional partner outreach methods. Airstride believes this approach represents a fundamental change in how B2B companies build and scale partner ecosystems.
Contact
Max EdwardsContact
+44779983132
+44779983132
Categories