Author Evette C. Ellis’s New Book, "Princess's Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste," Follows a Young Girl Who Learns a Valuable Lesson About Her Love of Chocolate
Recent release “Princess's Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste” from Covenant Books author Evette C. Ellis is a charming story that follows Princess, a young girl who loves eating chocolate more than any other food. But after a trip to the dentist, Princess learns the importance of eating healthy and not having chocolate for every meal.
Brandon, FL, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Evette C. Ellis, a loving mom who was raised in sunny South Florida, has completed her new book, “Princess's Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste”: a riveting story of a young girl who loves to eat chocolate but discovers the importance of eating a healthy and varied diet.
“Chocolate is super tasty and exciting. Princess would totally agree,” writes Ellis. “Princess is a fourth grader who only wants to eat chocolate. She often daydreams about having that yummy chocolate taste in her mouth.
“Princess keeps thinking about how much she wants that chocolate taste until one day when she has to visit the dentist. Suddenly, it feels like her chocolate taste disappears.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Evette C. Ellis’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Princess’s journey to learn what healthy eating means. With colorful artwork to help bring Ellis’s story to life, “Princess’s Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to try new foods just like Princess learns to do.
Readers can purchase “Princess's Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Chocolate is super tasty and exciting. Princess would totally agree,” writes Ellis. “Princess is a fourth grader who only wants to eat chocolate. She often daydreams about having that yummy chocolate taste in her mouth.
“Princess keeps thinking about how much she wants that chocolate taste until one day when she has to visit the dentist. Suddenly, it feels like her chocolate taste disappears.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Evette C. Ellis’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on Princess’s journey to learn what healthy eating means. With colorful artwork to help bring Ellis’s story to life, “Princess’s Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste” is sure to delight readers of all ages, encouraging them to try new foods just like Princess learns to do.
Readers can purchase “Princess's Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories