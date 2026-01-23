Author Evette C. Ellis’s New Book, "Princess's Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste," Follows a Young Girl Who Learns a Valuable Lesson About Her Love of Chocolate

Recent release “Princess's Chocolatey Appetite: The Chocolate Taste” from Covenant Books author Evette C. Ellis is a charming story that follows Princess, a young girl who loves eating chocolate more than any other food. But after a trip to the dentist, Princess learns the importance of eating healthy and not having chocolate for every meal.