Authors Beth Frenzel, Ali Douglas, and Matt Douglas’s New Book, "Heaven Interrupted," Chronicles the True Story of a Car Accident That Forever Changed the Authors’ Lives
Recent release “Heaven Interrupted” from Covenant Books authors Beth Frenzel, Ali Douglas, and Matt Douglas is a poignant and compelling memoir that recounts the true story of a devastating car accident that momentarily claimed Matt's life before he was revived, his journey into the afterlife, and the lasting impact the accident had on all three of their lives.
Shelbyville, IN, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Beth Frenzel and her children, Ali Douglas and Matt Douglas, have completed their new book, “Heaven Interrupted”: a powerful account chronicles the life-altering car accident the three experienced, and their efforts in navigating the crash’s aftermath.
After thirty-three years in the fire service, author Beth Frenzel continues to work as a paramedic for special events. She resides in rural Indiana with her family. Frenzel enjoys being outdoors, traveling, and taking long walks, and can often be found taking pictures of sunsets and sunrises.
In “Heaven Interrupted,” authors Beth, Ali, and Matt take readers through the months leading up to the car accident that changed their lives and the struggles they faced afterward. Beth offers readers access to her thoughts as she was frantically working to save Matt's life, while Matt describes how God reached into the car, carried him to heaven, and what he experienced while there. “Heaven Interrupted” gives controversial insights between the three and highlights why heaven is considered home.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Beth Frenzel, Ali Douglas, and Matt Douglas’s new book is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, offering readers a deeply personal and emotional journey that will resonate with them long after the final page.
Readers can purchase “Heaven Interrupted” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
