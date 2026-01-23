Authors Beth Frenzel, Ali Douglas, and Matt Douglas’s New Book, "Heaven Interrupted," Chronicles the True Story of a Car Accident That Forever Changed the Authors’ Lives

Recent release “Heaven Interrupted” from Covenant Books authors Beth Frenzel, Ali Douglas, and Matt Douglas is a poignant and compelling memoir that recounts the true story of a devastating car accident that momentarily claimed Matt's life before he was revived, his journey into the afterlife, and the lasting impact the accident had on all three of their lives.