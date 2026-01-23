Author Kyle Juracek, PhD’s New Book, “The World We Want?” is a Compelling Read That Explores Possible Solutions to the Ongoing Threats to the Environment
Recent release “The World We Want?” from Covenant Books author Kyle Juracek, PhD is a thought-provoking read that examines the challenges facing the planet while also offering possible solutions and meaningful steps that individuals can take to make a difference each and every day towards making a positive impact on the Earth.
Lawrence, KS, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kyle Juracek, PhD, who worked as a research hydrologist with the US Geological Survey for twenty-seven years, has completed his new book, “The World We Want?”: an inspiring look at how any individual can make a positive impact towards shaping the future of the planet and improve the current state of the environment.
“This book is about making the world a better place,” writes Dr. Juracek. “In this book, several problems with the world are discussed and solutions are offered. An overarching theme is the importance of the natural environment that requires and deserves our appreciation, respect, and protection. This book is also intended to make you think about the world you want, the choices you make, how those choices affect other people, and how those choices affect the environment we live in and depend upon for our survival. What can you do to help make the world a better place? Every positive change we make, large or small, is a step in the right direction toward achieving the world we want.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kyle Juracek, PhD’s new book will encourage readers from all backgrounds to not only envision a better future for the planet but to become an active participant in it through actionable steps both large and small.
Readers can purchase “The World We Want?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Google Play, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Categories