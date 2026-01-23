Author Margaret Spiers’s New Book, "Jaylee's Wish," is a Powerful True Story That Follows the Author as a Chance Encounter Leads to a Life of Helping Others
Recent release “Jaylee's Wish” from Covenant Books author Margaret Spiers is a poignant account that follows the author as she tells the story of how a change meeting with a young teen named Jaylee led her to found the organization Christmas Wishes, emphasizing how simple acts of kindness can have an enduring impact on one’s life.
Nebraska City, NE, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Margaret Spiers, who has founded several organizations and ministries, including Hope Ministry and Gardens, Children’s Watering Tower Garden, and Christmas Wishes, has completed her new book, “Jaylee's Wish”: a true story of paying it forward, faith, and the special bond between the author and an inspiring young woman named Jaylee that led to a lifetime of giving and helping others.
“What if finding $100 on a walk could change a life and start a paying it forward movement?” writes Spiers. “Granting a second graders heartwarming request to Santa was only the start of Margaret’s adventures.
“In a book based on real life events from 2018 to 2024, Margaret’s life was about to change in ways she never could have imagined. The story takes some inspirational twists and turns when Margaret meets Jaylee as a teenager. Jaylee shares what it was like to be on the receiving end of having her special Christmas wish granted.
“It’s an incredible story of finding money and using it to pay it forward while granting a special wish.
“Jaylee is an amazing young woman who joins Margaret years later, and together, they share the special bond of helping others. They join together in 2024 and together they share the power of paying it forward and how you can get involved. Jaylee was the inspiration behind Margaret starting Christmas Wishes in 2018.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Margaret Spiers’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s unforgettable journey of fulfilling God’s purpose for her life. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, “Jaylee’s Wish” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, inspiring them to follow in the author’s footsteps to spread God’s love to others by paying it forward.
Readers can purchase “Jaylee's Wish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
